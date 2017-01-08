Sprint Resumes Prelim Merger Talks With T-Mobile – Report

Sprint has reportedly resumed merger talks with T-Mobile, while continuing previous discussions with cable companies, as the operator hopes to hit the finish line in its M&A saga.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US Inc. have restarted discussions after "an exclusive negotiating period" with Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) "expired at the end of July," Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the situation. (See DT Wants Majority Stake in T-Mobile-Sprint Merger – Report and Charter Rebuffs Sprint, Still a SoftBank Target?)

Sprint CEO Marcello Claure said last week that an announcement on a long-anticipated merger would be "coming soon." He stressed that the operator still has options. (See Sprint's CEO Expects M&A-Related Announcement 'Soon'.)

Sprint shares are up 0.17% at $8.72 in Monday morning trading. T-Mobile is barely up 0.02% at $64.53.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading