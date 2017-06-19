Sprint Proposes Merger With Charter – Report

Awwwww! Who doesn't love a summer wedding? Maybe that's why Sprint is reportedly proposing to its cable cuddle buddy, Charter, which -- it turns out -- may be more of a reluctant suitor.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday evening that Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) has proposed a full merger to Charter Communications Inc. The cable company, however, may not be so keen, according to Bloomberg.

The idea would be to create a new combined public company controlled by Sprint majority owner SoftBank Corp. Charter is said to still be in talks about any potential deal.

As Light Reading has reported prior to this latest development, Charter, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) and Sprint have been talking about possible tie-up options. In turn, these exclusive discussions were said to shut out potential talks between Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc. (See Sprint Plus Cable, Still on the Table – Report.)

For the moment, however, the will-they/won't-they Sprint saga continues.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading