Sprint Appoints Its First-Ever COO

Sprint named Néstor Cano as its first-ever chief operating officer late Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a steady drip-drip of C-Level additions and changes.

Cano will be "responsible for delivering operational excellence, driving further expense reductions, and strengthening systems and processes across the business," Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) said in a statement. He will report to CEO Marcelo Claure.

Cano, 52, was born in Spain and educated in the UK. Most recently, he was president of European operations at Tech Data Corp. (Nasdaq: TECD), a global IT product and services distributor.

Perhaps confusingly, Sprint has never had a COO before, but it does already have a COO of Technology, who works closely with CTO John Saw. Günther Ottendorfer took up that position in August 2015 working on network planning and deployment functions. (See Sprint Swaps in a New CFO, COO & CTO.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading