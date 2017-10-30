& cplSiteName &

Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks

Dan Jones
10/30/2017
50%
50%

The reported breakdown of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger talks is being blamed on ego clashes at the top of Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank, but may not mean the end of the drawn-out M&A negotiations, according to a source that spoke to Light Reading Monday.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) owner SoftBank Mobile Corp. is planning to break off talks with Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) over a proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc. , Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asian Review reported Monday afternoon. The falling out is said to be over which company has the controlling stake in the merged company, with DT wanting a majority stake while the Japanese company is unwilling to cede control.

The talks are said to have become "a little hostile and personal," according to an anonymous source that spoke to us Monday. "There are some ego elements that are clouding the deal," the source added.

The problems are said to be between some of the upper echelons of Deutsche Telekom management and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, with arguments and walkouts occurring at some of the meetings.

Nonetheless, "ultimately, cooler heads will prevail," the source suggested, calling the possible cessation of talks "more of a negotiation tactic" by SoftBank.

Although "it may not happen," the source stated that the long-awaited and much-talked-about deal is still 75%-80% likely. Of course, even if the companies do eventually agree to merge, there are still regulatory hurdles to jump, and the small matter of network integration.

For more:

  • Sprint, T-Mobile Tie-Up Would Create Network Powerhouse
  • Sprint Narrows Loss, Avoids T-Mobile Questions
  • T-Mobile Ducks Q3 Call to Dodge Sprint M&A Questions
  • SoftBank Enters Tower-Leasing Business in US
  • A T-Mobile/Sprint Merger: Would It Spur Competition?
  • T-Mobile, Sprint in Merger Talks, Again – Report

    — Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
    November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
    November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
    Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
    Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
    Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
    Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
    Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
    ... and you just have to yell at the screen.
    Latest Comment
    Live Digital Audio

    Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

    During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

    She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
    By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives