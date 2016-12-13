Sicap Offers USSD Over LTE, Adds New Exec

BAAR, Switzerland -- Sicap has begun the new year by finetuning the organisation and optimising business operations. Magnus Møller Petersen is the newly appointed Executive Vice President, responsible for sales and marketing. Sicap would like to invite all customers, partners and guests to the Mobile World Congress, which take place at the end of February in Barcelona.

Magnus Møller Petersen began his work at Sicap at the beginning of January and reports to Markus Doetsch. Møller Petersen (38) is an experienced manager and market expert. He previously worked for Spirent Communications plc, where he was the Chief Sales Officer and headed the international sales team of the business units, Tweakker and Mobilethink, taken over by Spirent in 2014.

“Magnus Møller Petersen is not just an exceptional salesman with all-round expert product and branch knowledge, first and foremost, he knows and understand the needs of our customers,” comments Markus Doetsch,” This is why he is an excellent addition to our management team”.

“I am pleased to be able to bring my business experience of growing and strengthening the global customer and partner networks to Sicap,” explains Møller Petersen about his move to Sicap, “I will work tirelessly with my sales and marketing team, to inform and present the benefits of our products to our customers - whether these are existing products or new developments to our Cloud solutions or the Internet of Things to help to successfully further grow our business.“

Sicap extended several existing contacts in 2016 and won new customers, including Teleena (Netherlands), P1 (Malaysia) and Reliance (India). Several products and solutions were further developed and in some cases, newly launched.

Examples of these are:

Target Me: The starting tool for simplifying customer relations management in real-time for M(V)NOs was optimised (it provides customer data, segmentation and campaign management).

VoLTE to DMC: Telephony was integrated via the LTA network technology into Sicap’s Device Management Centre as a new feature. Operators can offer this service easily and speedily to clients via their phones.

USSD over LTE: The recognised standard has only been available up to now to older net generation versions (GMS, 2/3G). Sicap is the world’s first provider to offer USSD over LTE as a service to the market. It is useful for all operators who predominately use a 4G network (LTE). 2016 was a year of restructuring and staff changes for Sicap. Thomas Vontz bowed out as CEO, due to health reasons. His successor in September was Markus Doetsch. The change in CEOs followed a time in which the market saw substantial changes, and Sicap simultaneously saw growth in the international markets (for instance, in Asia, especially in India). This resulted in necessary organisational, strategic und business changes being implemented. In summary:

The transformation of the organisation to the needs of a firm working in the international market: This includes uniform recruitment standards, a communal knowledge management, optimising diverse company units working together and a homogeneous understand of company goals and culture.