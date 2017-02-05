& cplSiteName &

RJio & the Profitability Challenge

Gagandeep Kaur
5/2/2017
50%
50%

The net loss at Reliance Jio, India's newest and fastest-growing 4G service provider, has risen sharply in the recent financial year.

Figures show that RJio's net loss for the 2017 fiscal year widened to as much as 313.7 million Indian rupees ($4.9 million) from about INR157 million ($2.4 million) a year earlier.

The growing loss is mainly related to RJio's rollout of free promotional services from September last year, including a free voice service for life and a free data offer over a six-month period.

Having already spent more than INR1.7 trillion ($26.4 billion) on its operations, Reliance Jio plans to spend another INR180 billion ($2.8 billion) to further boost its network. That will include doubling the tower footprint by installing another 100,000 towers nationwide.

Thanks to the heavy spending and the attractiveness of its offerings, RJio has increased its subscriber base rapidly and was left with about 72 million customers in March after its stopped promoting its free deals. But it did not start charging customers for data services until this month, and its rates are extremely low.

Expectations are that RJio will generate revenues of about INR213 billion ($3.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March 2018, according to Moody's Investor Service. That forecast is based on the assumption that most of RJio's paid subscribers will opt for the plan that costs INR303 ($4.7) per month and includes complimentary services until June 2017.

"Assuming all 72 million subscribers pay INR303 per 28 days for July 2017 to March 2018, Jio will be able to generate revenue of about INR213 billion for the fiscal ending March 2018," said Moody's in a note.

Moody's does not expect RJio to become profitable until it triples its customer numbers to about 200 million. Brokerage firm CLSA also believes that RJio will become profitable in the 2019/20 fiscal year once it has acquired 200 million customers.

But to acquire more customers, RJio may have to match rivals on service quality, and competition from longer-established rivals is mounting. Indeed, the incumbents have been making significant investments in their networks to fend off the RJio challenge.

RJio cannot be accused of standing still, though. It has similarly been ramping up network investments to expand coverage and improve service quality. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) , the connection speed of 16/48 Mbit/s on RJio's network makes it the fastest 4G service in the country.

RJio is not short on ambition, either. According to its recent investor presentation, it aims to capture at least one half of an Indian data market it expects will be worth around INR3 trillion ($46.7 billion) by 2021.

Interestingly, RJio's monthly tariff of INR303 ($4.7) is significantly higher than the average Indian ARPU (average revenue per user) of INR175, indicating that RJio is not targeting the bottom segment of the market for growth. Its focus on apps and other forthcoming data products, such connected car and smart home services, also points toward interest in serving potentially more lucrative customer groups.

India's data market has certainly exploded following RJio's entry. Monthly data consumption in the country has soared from about 200 million gigabytes before RJio's launch to around 1 billion gigabytes today. That makes India the world's biggest mobile data market on the basis of the traffic whizzing across networks.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Surprise! AT&T Markets 4G Advances as '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Netflix Set to Enter China
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/25/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.