& cplSiteName &

Iain Morris on the Challenges of Connecting Africa

Craig Matsumoto
11/13/2017
50%
50%

Light Reading News Editor Iain Morris just spent a week in Cape Town, South Africa, attending AfricaCom, and he's returned with some fascinating stories about the hopes and fears that surround the issue of connecting the continent.

You'll find all that coverage on our Connecting Africa site, but we thought we'd also offer a preview here. Africa is a vast set of markets with a lot of promise but also a lot of challenges in prices, regulations and plain old geography. Here's our mini-tour through the issues.

Automation Anxiety Grips Africa -- We all worry about artificial intelligence taking our jobs -- In Africa, the concern is particularly acute, and it's colliding with a fear from the opposite direction: What if there aren't enough skilled workers to wrest the real benefits out of the coming wave of automation?

Huawei, Telcos Clash With Policymakers in Cape Town -- An undeniable gulf that got aired early on in the conference.

Ericsson Forecasts Lackluster 5G Take-Up in Africa -- Not a huge surprise, as most of the continent is still striving for 4G coverage. On the other hand, Orange is already strategizing for the next generation -- see Orange Botswana on Long Trek to 5G.

Future Telcos Will Be Invisible to Consumers -- A prediction from Vodacom's innovation boss, Jannie van Zyl: The telecom business will be about connectivity and delivering digital capabilities, but someone else will be the interface to the customer.

"I'm a Terrible Capitalist, Not a Greedy Coward" -- Price is a sensitive issue in Africa, as one audience member pointed out to Safaricom Chief Innovation Officer Kamal Bhattacharya. He acknowledged the issue but pointed at that telcos do need to make a profit.

Liquid Strikes Microsoft Deal, Targets Cloud Dominance in Africa -- Fiber operator Liquid Telecom came up in a couple of our stories. Liquid runs fiber in 14 African countries and wants to be the continent's conduit to the cloud, starting with Microsoft Azure.

Mugabe's Man Bashes US & Asian Tech Firms -- "There was a cabinet reshuffle and I survived," said a member of the Robert Mugabe administration. "Nervous laughter" is how Morris described the response.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/9/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives