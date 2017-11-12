& cplSiteName &

Huawei Trumpets 'Future-Proof' Network

12/15/2017
LONDON -- At the 4.5G Evolution Summit during the 2017 Global MBB Forum, Veni Shone, President of Huawei’s LTE Product Line, officially introduced the concept of enabling full service on a unified, simplified infrastructure network for MBB2020. Huawei plans to incubate a full range of services on a smart network that delivers a Giga experience. Huawei will work with operators to construct a future-proof network that is driven by both technological development and business success.

In the past, the infrastructure network relied on 2G/3G and voice services as the core services. As consumer service requirements diversified, data services replaced voice as key services. In addition, networks have become increasingly complex. Operators have to maintain multiple networks of 2G, 3G, and LTE. Selecting an infrastructure network for an operators' core services has become absolutely necessary. Most operators around the world have switched the focus of their investment and maintenance to LTE networks. Some operators are considering investing only a small amount in 2G/3G, or even closing down existing 2G/3G networks. By the end of October 2017, LTE networks were serving 30% of the world's population in more than 300 countries or regions. It is projected that two-thirds of the world's population will enjoy LTE services by 2020.

Over the past decade, LTE has matured to provide services that have traditionally been borne on 2G/3G networks. Using LTE for infrastructure networks, to bear both voice and data services, has become a new trend. This is because LTE infrastructure networks are inexpensive, provide excellent coverage and high spectral efficiency, and support for a variety of services. A mature LTE industry chain has been formed, with sufficient LTE chips and commercial terminals available in the market. LTE will usher the wireless industry into another boom over the next two decades.

