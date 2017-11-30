& cplSiteName &

Huawei Debuts LiTRA3.0 for Public Safety Sector

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/30/2017
50%
50%

LONDON -- At the 2017 Global MBB Forum, Huawei held a workshop on mobile broadband (MBB) applications in the public safety sector, with 60 distinguished guests from mobile operators, vertical industries, analysts, and media. At the meeting, Huawei released LiTRA3.0, a new version of the LTE integrated trunked radio access system for MBB trunking communications.

The recent explosion of new LTE technologies has enables the MBB technology to be applied to a wide range of industries. MBB provides data rates of up to Gbps and ultra-low latency at the ms level, meeting the needs of real-time services such as mobile high-definition (HD) video. The public safety sector is another arena where MBB can play a prominent role. To date, many trunking communications networks worldwide are still running on top of private networks using narrowband or analog technology. The maximum data rates on such networks can only reach several dozen of Kbps, which is insufficient for today's public safety communications. Police officers are constantly on the move during their routine workday. They require reliable, high-bandwidth wireless broadband networks to support mobile policing, which can involve massive data transmission. Common police affairs include vehicle-mounted mobile video surveillance, positioning a reported incident for police dispatch, creating receipts, and the backhaul for traffic enforcement video.

Huawei 3GPP-compliant LiTRA solution is perfect for trunking communications in the public safety sector. This solution makes the best possible use of the ubiquitous, high-quality LTE networks. Customers can simply add a LiTRA server and upgrade the eNodeB software to deploy this solution. The latest LiTRA3.0 provides not only traditional voice PTT functionality, but also offers trunked professional multimedia services, including visual communications, video surveillance, file transfer, and geographical information system (GIS) collaboration. LiTRA3.0 exploits the broad bandwidth and low latency of LTE networks. With the help of the smart center and of video surveillance, LiTRA3.0 enables commanders to quickly learn of and respond to on-site situations, and deliver instructions to smart police terminals. In this way, public safety can be guaranteed conveniently with fewer police.

The mobile broadband network for public safety can be constructed as a private virtual network on top of the existing public LTE network and shares the LTE spectra. This greatly reduces network construction costs. The LTE-based public safety solution not only contributes to a safer city and but also to the business growth of mobile operators and this vertical industry. The LiTRA solution, complying with 3GPP specifications and providing open APIs, is bound to be applied to a wider range of vertical industries.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Will SD-WANs Spark Cable Competition?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives