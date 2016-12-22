In today's regional roundup: Telefónica boosts its operating income but plans capex squeeze; Orange benefits from broadband investments; ADVA knocks its sales out of the park; Nokia's in it for the anyhaul; and Aria's AI code heads to China.
Telefónica SA (NYSE: TEF) flagged a 5.2% dip in full year 2016 reported revenues, to just over €52 billion (US$55 billion), but boosted its operating income by 55%, to €5.47 billion ($5.78 billion), the operator said today in what must be one of the most confusing earnings reports in the industry. It now has 350 million customers across Europe and Latin America and, as it notes, is "well diversified across markets in terms of revenues: Telefónica Spain accounts for 24.4%, Telefónica Latin America 24.2%, T. Brazil 21.3%, T. Germany 14.4% and T. United Kingdom 13.2%." It has been investing heavily in fixed and mobile broadband access but plans "lower capex intensity" this year: It invested almost €8.6 billion ($9.1 billion) in 2016 (not including spectrum acquisitions), which is about 16.5% of total sales, but noted that while its revenues would remain in line with 2016's numbers this year, its capex-to-sales ratio is expected to be about 16% in 2017. The operator's stock was trading nearly 2.5% higher, at €9.58, by lunchtime Thursday on the Madrid stock exchange. Telefónica still carries a very large debt pile -- €48.6 billion ($51.4 billion) at the end of 2016 -- but it managed to reduce that number by 1.1% during the course of the year. The operator recently announced the sale of a 40% stake in its Telxius infrastructure unit for €1.27 billion (US$1.34 billion). For the full set of results and explanations/footnotes, check out this official earnings announcement.
Meanwhile, another European giant, Orange (NYSE: FTE), is considering an increase in its capex this year as it's reaping the rewards of its recent investments in fixed and mobile broadband. The operator reported a slight increase in revenues and earnings for 2016 and is seeking to boost those numbers further across an increasingly diversified portfolio of services. For the full story, see Orange Hints at 2017 Capex Rise as Spain Buoys 2016 Sales.
Optical transport and virtualization technology expert ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) has reported its best ever year of sales, ramping its full year revenues by a stonking 28.2% to €566.7 billion ($599 million). That rise in revenues has had an impact on its margins, however, as the data center interconnect (DCI) gear it is selling in ever greater volumes to its "internet content provider" customers (Web services giants) carries "comparatively low" margins. In addition, ADVA also reported integration costs from its acquisition of Overture, with those costs also hitting its operating income line. The vendor's shares were trading down 0.6%, at €9.14, by late lunchtime Thursday on the Frankfurt exchange. (See ADVA Reports Record Annual Revenues and ADVA Adds NFV Smarts With $35M Overture Acquisition.)
The pre-MWC product push continues apace, with Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) releasing its 497th press release of the month. This one focuses on new launches and product enhancements in its microwave, IP, optical, mobile and fixed access lines that are aimed at fronthaul and backhaul (or 'anyhaul') deployments. The vendor does make a good point in noting that the transport (rather than access) parts of a mobile network architecture are often the "unsung hero" in delivering a positive mobile broadband experience. The company had previously announced some specific mobile transport enhancements but this deals with the broader portfolio options. (See Nokia Enhances Its 'Anyhaul' Portfolio and Infinera, Nokia Chase 'Anyhaul' Dollars.)
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.