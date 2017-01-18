Eurobites: Orange Bangs the Drum for LTE-M

Also in today's MWC-tinged EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom and SK Telecom form Quantum Alliance; BT heads for the TIP; Nokia re-brands Withings health devices; Vodafone rules in 4G roaming.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has announced its intention to deploy LTE-M on its 4G networks in Belgium and Spain this year, with the rest of the company's European footprint to follow suit later. The French carrier is just one of several companies, Telefónica and KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN) among them, using this week's Mobile World Congress to give their backing to LTE-M, an LTE variant designed for use with low-power, wide-area networks that form the backbone of the Internet of Things. As part of its contribution to the cause, Orange is creating an Open IoT Lab based on LTE-M technology at its campus in Chatillon, France.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) and South Korea's SK Telecom (Nasdaq: SKM) have come together to form the Quantum Alliance, which sounds like the latest creaky reboot of the James Bond franchise but is in fact an agreement aimed at keeping communications secure in an age of "quantum computing." It is feared that, in the not too distant future, the mind-blowing processing power of quantum computing could render current cryptography methods virtually useless. In a related move, Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has entered into an agreement with SK Telecom to cooperate in the quantum cryptography business, with the aim of achieving interoperability between Nokia's optical transport system and SK's Quantum Key Distribution System (QKD).
The Withings range of connected health devices will launch under the Nokia brand this summer. At the same time, Nokia will unveil a redesigned version of its Health Mate application, which collects data from scales, trackers and other connected devices in one place to provide an overview of a person's health. Nokia acquired Withings last year for €170 million ($179.8 million). (See Nokia to Acquire Withings for €170M.)
A new report commissioned by Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) from research firm Ovum Ltd. has concluded that Vodafone is the "clear leader" when it comes to 4G roaming. The study found that Vodafone leads the 4G roaming field in all 18 of the markets analyzed -- a list that included the UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.