Eurobites: Nokia Lands India Deal With ZTE

Paul Rainford
9/11/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: SFR CEO steps down; EE refarms spectrum for 4G boost; SES announces souped-up satellite network.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has landed a multi-million-euro contract with India's BNSL, Finnish website YLE reports. Under the terms of the deal, Nokia will combine with Chinese equipment giant ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) to supply 40,000 basestations for a program that will see the rollout of new 3G and 4G connectivity across parts of southern and western India. According to YLE, which cites the Kauppalehti news website, the deal with ZTE is worth €800 million (US$961 million).

  • In a separate move, Nokia is enhancing its WING IoT network grid with what it calls "WING market entry services" to help operators enter new IoT markets or extend their geographical coverage. In addition, Nokia has launched its TestHub, which allows operators to test out their IoT offerings before commercial rollout. (See Nokia WINGs It With Global IoT Move.)

  • SFR , the French mobile operator that forms part of the Altice group, has announced that its CEO, Michel Paulin, is to step down for "personal reasons." As Reuters reports, Paulin will be temporarily replaced by current Altice CEO Michel Combes while a permanent successor is found.

  • UK mobile operator EE is "refarming" some of its 2G spectrum to 4G at more than 600 sites across some of the country's major cities, including London, Edinburgh and Cardiff. EE says the upgraded sites will support smartphones equipped with "Cat 12" and "Cat 16" modems, which are set to reach the UK market in the coming months.

  • Satellite operator SES S.A. (Paris: SESG) has announced the launch of the keyboard-challenging O3b mPower network, with Boeing contracted to build seven medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites to power the system. SES says O3b mPower will be capable of delivering "multiple terabits of throughput globally" when it becomes operational, in 2021.

  • The finance ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Spain have written a joint letter demanding that the likes of Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) be taxed on their revenues in Europe, rather than on their profits, as is the case currently. As Reuters reports, France is leading the charge on this issue, but other countries have come on board, feeling similarly aggrieved that their state coffers aren't benefiting from the commercial activity of these firms as much they should be. (See Eurobites: EU Wants Tax Transparency From Tech Titans.)

  • Go Ignite, an alliance of telcos that includes Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), Orange (NYSE: FTE) and Telefónica , has announced the winners of its second search-for-a-star-startup program. They are: Sparkcognition and NanoLock Security (in the IoT Cyber Security category); Cujo and Vayyar Imaging (in the Connected Homes category); and SafeToNet (in the Consumer Experience AI category). For details on the winners and their products, see this DT press release.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

