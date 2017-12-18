Eurobites: Nokia, Huawei Strike Patent Deal

In today's EMEA regional roundup: Huawei is set to boost Nokia's patent licensing revenues; Orange's Richard to stand trial for embezzlement; OBS provides cloud services for Copernicus project data; EU bodies co-ordinate on cybersecurity.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd have signed a multi-year patent licensing agreement that will see Huawei license technology from the Finnish giant, though the details of the deal are currently confidential. Nokia notes, though, that it will recognize revenues from the deal, including a one-time "catch-up revenue" payment, in its Q4 2017 results statement due to be published Feb 1, 2018. Nokia's share price is trading up 1.3%
on the Helsinki exchange at €3.93.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) CEO Stephane Richard is to stand trial in France for embezzlement, alongside Bernard Tapie, the colorful entrepreneur who has previously served time in jail for attempting to "fix" soccer matches. As The Guardian reports, Richard was chief of staff for former finance minister Christine Lagarde at the time of the alleged offense, oiling the wheels of a €400 million (US$474 million) out-of-court settlement to Tapie, who had taken legal action against Crédit Lyonnais, the formerly state-owned bank which he had accused of ripping him off in a business deal with Adidas. Tapie ended up personally pocketing more than €280 million ($331 million) from that settlement.
In less spicy Orange matters, the operator's enterprise market unit, Orange Business Services , has won the contract to deliver cloud services to the European Space Agency's Copernicus project, as part of the Airbus Consortium. Copernicus is an EU-backed Earth observation program that uses a family of dedicated satellites to harvest near-real-time data upon which models and forecasts for the planet can be based. Specifically, OBS will deploy its "Flexible Engine" cloud offering, which is built on OpenStack technology.
Various EU bodies have joined forces on cybersecurity, bringing into force an "inter-institutional arrangement" which establishes a permanent Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) covering all the EU's agencies. The idea is that CERT-U will be able to provide a more co-ordinated response to cyber attacks on the EU than was previously possible.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)'s MediaFirst platform has been chosen by Canada's Telus to power its Optik TV service. MediaFirst uses a cloud-based architecture and provides analytics tools which allow operators to better target content and promotions to viewers.
UK regulator Ofcom has accused mobile operator Three UK of potentially delaying a much needed auction of spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz bands (for 4G and 5G services) through its decision to appeal a High Court ruling that backed Ofcom's plans for a cap on the maximum share of spectrum held by any one network. As the Daily Telegraph reports, Three believed Ofcom's plans for a cap didn't go far enough, while BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) thought a cap of any sort was unfair.
UK mobile operator EE is to extend its 4G network in the Galloway and West Dumfries region of Scotland, switching on eight new mobile sites. The extension will provide 4G service to large sections of the road network in the area that were previously unserved.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.