Eurobites: Nokia Demos Drones for Instant LTE

Also in today's finely tuned EMEA regional roundup machine: Vodafone avoids corporation tax; will Trump dent the Privacy Shield?; think tank targets BT's dominance; ZTE in German tie-up.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is to demonstrate how drones can be used to set up an instant LTE network to provide the connectivity required by first responders' rescue operations. The demo will take place at the Drones for Good (not to be confused with Bikers for Christ) show in Dubai, which starts today, and is intended to show how drones can stream video and other sensor data in real time from the site of a disaster to a control center over an LTE network. The network uses Nokia Ultra Compact Network, a portable basestation that Nokia says is small enough to fit into your average backpack.
His administration may indeed be a finely tuned machine, but President Trump's executive order seeking to clamp down on illegal immigration into the US could have ramifications for the so-called Privacy Shield arrangements that currently govern the transfer of personal data from Europe to the US. According to Reuters, EU privacy watchdogs fear that the exemption of non-US residents from the "protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information" could drive a coach and horses through the data pact, and they say they will write to the US authorities "pointing out their concerns and asking for clarifications on the possible impact of the Executive Order." Good luck with that. (See Eurobites: Trump Won't Trash Privacy Shield, US Officials Predict and Eurobites: Privacy Shield Gets EU Go-Ahead.)
In other politically charged shenanigans, the UK's right-wing pressure group, the Centre for Policy Studies, has used its latest Economic Bulletin to warn of BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)'s domination of the mobile market, pointing out how BT/EE now controls 45% of the UK's available mobile spectrum. It believes that regulator Ofcom 's proposed cap on spectrum holdings is "so high that it will not tackle the problem of mobile phone providers owning exclusive rights to spectrum but not using it," and it fears that the lack of any constraints in the 5G auction could allow BT to acquire all of the 5G-comptible spectrum and "put it in an even more dominant position in the mobile phone market, adding to its disproportionate influence in the broadband market with its ownership of BT Openreach."
China's ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) is making further inroads into the European market with the signing of a partnership with NetCologne , a regional network operator in the greater Cologne-Bonn area of Germany. The pair plan to collaborate on projects involving GPON and G.fast.
Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) has partnered with Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS) to Telenor's subscribers in Europe and Asia, Reuters reports. Subscribers would gain access to RCS services automatically through an app update, Google said.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Last year, AT&T announced that its vendor-neutral, cloud-based operating system, ECOMP, would transition to the Linux Foundation as an open source project. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of Open ECOMP with AT&T's Chris Rice and Jim Zemlin from the Linux Foundation. Amdocs, AT&T's partner on the ECOMP rollout to service providers, ...
Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.