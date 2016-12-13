& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Nokia Demos Drones for Instant LTE

Paul Rainford
2/17/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's finely tuned EMEA regional roundup machine: Vodafone avoids corporation tax; will Trump dent the Privacy Shield?; think tank targets BT's dominance; ZTE in German tie-up.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is to demonstrate how drones can be used to set up an instant LTE network to provide the connectivity required by first responders' rescue operations. The demo will take place at the Drones for Good (not to be confused with Bikers for Christ) show in Dubai, which starts today, and is intended to show how drones can stream video and other sensor data in real time from the site of a disaster to a control center over an LTE network. The network uses Nokia Ultra Compact Network, a portable basestation that Nokia says is small enough to fit into your average backpack.

    Nokia's drone: One of the good guys
    Nokia's drone: One of the good guys

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) managed to cut its UK tax bill by around 20% in the last financial year after its pre-tax loss of £486 million (US$603.9 million) excused it from having to pay corporation tax, the Financial Times reports (subscription required). The figures were included in a report that the operator compiles to help fend off the sort of criticism that it has received in the past about it being less than fully transparent in its tax matters. (See Euronews: Vodafone Tax Deal Revealed and Euronews: Vodafone Talks Tough on Tax.)

  • His administration may indeed be a finely tuned machine, but President Trump's executive order seeking to clamp down on illegal immigration into the US could have ramifications for the so-called Privacy Shield arrangements that currently govern the transfer of personal data from Europe to the US. According to Reuters, EU privacy watchdogs fear that the exemption of non-US residents from the "protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information" could drive a coach and horses through the data pact, and they say they will write to the US authorities "pointing out their concerns and asking for clarifications on the possible impact of the Executive Order." Good luck with that. (See Eurobites: Trump Won't Trash Privacy Shield, US Officials Predict and Eurobites: Privacy Shield Gets EU Go-Ahead.)

  • In other politically charged shenanigans, the UK's right-wing pressure group, the Centre for Policy Studies, has used its latest Economic Bulletin to warn of BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)'s domination of the mobile market, pointing out how BT/EE now controls 45% of the UK's available mobile spectrum. It believes that regulator Ofcom 's proposed cap on spectrum holdings is "so high that it will not tackle the problem of mobile phone providers owning exclusive rights to spectrum but not using it," and it fears that the lack of any constraints in the 5G auction could allow BT to acquire all of the 5G-comptible spectrum and "put it in an even more dominant position in the mobile phone market, adding to its disproportionate influence in the broadband market with its ownership of BT Openreach."

  • China's ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) is making further inroads into the European market with the signing of a partnership with NetCologne , a regional network operator in the greater Cologne-Bonn area of Germany. The pair plan to collaborate on projects involving GPON and G.fast.

  • Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) has partnered with Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS) to Telenor's subscribers in Europe and Asia, Reuters reports. Subscribers would gain access to RCS services automatically through an app update, Google said.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
    2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ECOMP: Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
    2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

    Last year, AT&T announced that its vendor-neutral, cloud-based operating system, ECOMP, would transition to the Linux Foundation as an open source project. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of Open ECOMP with AT&T's Chris Rice and Jim Zemlin from the Linux Foundation. Amdocs, AT&T's partner on the ECOMP rollout to service providers, ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
    2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
    2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
    2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

    Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
    LRTV Documentaries
    ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
    2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

    Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
    2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
    T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
    CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
    Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
    P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
    Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.