Ericsson Appoints New North America Head

STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has appointed Niklas Heuveldop to be Head of Market Area North America, effective September 12, 2017. In addition to his current role as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology & Emerging Business, he has also been Acting Head of Market Area North America since May 2017. He will now, on a permanent basis, lead the organization of approximately 11,500 employees in serving Ericsson’s customers in the United States and Canada with industry-leading technology and services.

Heuveldop will, until further notice, be acting in his former role as Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Technology & Emerging Business. Börje Ekholm, Ericsson President and CEO, says: "Niklas has maximized his energy and time to put the customer first in North America for the past few months, as Acting Head of North America. Together, we decided that it made the most sense for our customers and our employees to make his role there permanent.”

Niklas Heuveldop, new Head of Market Area North America, says: "This market is incredibly exciting, with leading-edge innovation and outstanding scale. We have successfully established unique partnerships with our customers in North America, allowing us to jointly pioneer new technologies across one of the most competitive markets in the world. I truly look forward continuing to partner with our customers as they accelerate their digital transformation on the path to 5G and new business opportunities in IoT, for example.”

