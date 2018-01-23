Comcast Business Offers Automatic 4G Wireless Backup

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the launch of Connection Pro, the first automatic 4G wireless backup internet connection offered by a broadband provider. Comcast Business Connection Pro is a Business Internet add-on that provides small businesses nationwide an automatic 4G LTE cellular back-up that helps keep essential business functions going during outages caused by power failure or network disruption.

In the event of an internet or network disruption, Connection Pro automatically connects to the stronger of two redundant wireless networks, allowing small businesses to power their essential business functions – such as point of sale systems, back office connections, email and cloud-based applications – for up to 8 hours.

“Internet connectivity is critical for any business. Losing their connection – even shortly – can be disruptive,” said Jeff Lewis, Vice President, Data Product Management, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business understands that businesses need a redundant back-up solution to help stay connected and provide greater peace of mind in the event of a power or internet outage. Only Comcast Business Connection Pro gives small businesses the connectivity they need during an outage.”

Comcast Business Connection Pro offers automatic back-up at an affordable price. Connection Pro is available to Business Internet customers for an additional $29.95 per month with a term agreement. Comcast Business Connection Pro includes: