Chigoo Technology Launches cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017

BERLIN -- Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider, and Chigoo Interactive Technology Co. Ltd, the smart luggage carrier service, will be showcasing the Chigoo cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 in Berlin.
Using Huawei eLTE technology, Chigoo’s patented cTrolley is a smart luggage carrier service providing airport passengers with indoor navigation and answers to real-time flight inquiries. It also provides passengers with boarding guides, travel updates and reminders, entertainment and USB ports for free mobile phone charging. Users can interact with the luggage carrier in six languages – Chinese, English, German, French, Japanese and Korean.
According to data released by the international air transport association, the volume of air passengers worldwide reached 3.7 billion in 2016. Although the global growth in passenger numbers brings development opportunities to airports and airlines it also increases the burden placed on public airport services. Using the Chigoo cTrolley, airports can provide passengers with an intelligent network-based navigation solution easing the comfort and difficulty of traveling in unfamiliar environments.
Passengers can activate the Chigoo cTrolley by simply swiping their boarding card on the carrier’s 13.3” HD touch-screen. The Chigoo cTrolley will then display the shortest path to the departure gate and required boarding time before navigating the passenger to the gate using PIPs multi-color indoor positioning technology.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.