Chigoo Technology Launches cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017

BERLIN -- Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider, and Chigoo Interactive Technology Co. Ltd, the smart luggage carrier service, will be showcasing the Chigoo cTrolley at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 in Berlin.

Using Huawei eLTE technology, Chigoo’s patented cTrolley is a smart luggage carrier service providing airport passengers with indoor navigation and answers to real-time flight inquiries. It also provides passengers with boarding guides, travel updates and reminders, entertainment and USB ports for free mobile phone charging. Users can interact with the luggage carrier in six languages – Chinese, English, German, French, Japanese and Korean.

According to data released by the international air transport association, the volume of air passengers worldwide reached 3.7 billion in 2016. Although the global growth in passenger numbers brings development opportunities to airports and airlines it also increases the burden placed on public airport services. Using the Chigoo cTrolley, airports can provide passengers with an intelligent network-based navigation solution easing the comfort and difficulty of traveling in unfamiliar environments.

Passengers can activate the Chigoo cTrolley by simply swiping their boarding card on the carrier’s 13.3” HD touch-screen. The Chigoo cTrolley will then display the shortest path to the departure gate and required boarding time before navigating the passenger to the gate using PIPs multi-color indoor positioning technology.

