AT&T/TW Ruling Could Be Delayed – Report

The final decision on the proposed AT&T and Time Warner merger has reportedly been delayed in the US capital this week.

The New York Post is reporting that a final U.S. Department of Justice ruling on the $85.4 billion AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) deal could be delayed until at least September because the Senate didn't vote on a key DOJ anti-trust candidate before its August recess in Washington, D.C.

The Post says that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stalled the confirmation of one particular DoJ nominee -- Makan Delrahim -- by delaying putting his name up for a full Senate vote. AT&T is said to favor having Delrahim in place to review the final offer. Warren, meanwhile, has long-held anti-trust objections to the AT&T/TWC deal.

For its part, AT&T has repeatedly said that it expects the deal to close by year's end. (See AT&T Adds 2.8M Subs Across US & Mexico, Various Connected Devices in Q2.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading