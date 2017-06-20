Light Reading's Free LTE Advanced Pro Breakfast Heading to MWC Americas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- Light Reading is headed to Mobile World Congress Americas to host a special breakfast workshop LTE Advanced Pro and Gigabit LTE: The Path to 5G.

The power breakfast, led by Heavy Reading's Principal Analyst Gabriel Brown, will be held on September 13 from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California. The event is free for all Mobile World Congress Americas attendees.

The event will discuss the impact that LTE-A Pro and Gigabit LTE will have on the market, and how the technology will pave the way for the introduction of 5G. Presenters will also discuss critical information on how this technology will impact US mobile operators and their end-user consumer and enterprise customers.

Confirmed speakers at the event include:

Günther Ottendorfer, Chief Operating Officer, Technology, Sprint



Derek Peterson, Chief Technology Officer, Boingo Wireless



Gordon Mansfield, Vice President, RAN & Device Design, AT&T



Adnan Khan, Senior Business Development Manager, Anritsu



Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm



Thomas Noren, Vice President & Head, 5G Commercialization, Ericsson

"All over the world, operators are starting to deploy Gigabit LTE. Earlier this year, Sprint was the first operator in the US market, with a live deployment of gigabit LTE at the New Orleans basketball stadium," says Gabriel Brown, conference chair and principal analyst at Heavy Reading. "By the end of the year, there should be more than 20 live markets. This is a great advancement for Gigabit LTE and I look forward to hearing what our expert panelists have to say in San Francisco."

LTE Advanced Pro and Gigabit LTE: The Path to 5G is sponsored by Anritsu, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

To view the full event agenda, click here. To register to attend, click here.

Light Reading and Heavy Reading are also hosting a free Mobile World Congress Americas welcome party with Ovum on Monday, September 11 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. For all the party details and to register, click here.

Light Reading