FCC Restarts Approval Clock for CenturyLink & Level 3

CenturyLink's pending $34 billion purchase of Level 3 Communications is now apparently days away from completion, as the FCC has restarted its informal approval clock, now set to expire in the next two weeks.
Merger plans are well underway at the companies, with management structures in place and a palpable eagerness to get started, especially in addressing the business services market, as indicated in off-the-record discussions with executives at both CenturyLink and Level 3.
CenturyLink also must get California state regulators' approval but that is expected later this week, after a state administrative law judge issued a decision that the merger was in the public interest.
The FCC letter notes that CenturyLink has "fulfilled their obligations to provide responsive information to the Commission in connection with its requests in this docket, and because most of the supplemental materials had been provided before then, we were able to complete our review of those materials on that date. Accordingly, we are restarting the informal 180-day clock as of Friday, October 6, 2017, making that date Day 170 of the Commission's review."
The first challenge for the combined company will be to convince Wall Street of its potential for success, an effort likely to start when CenturyLink announces its quarterly earnings on October 30. Both CenturyLink and Level 3 stocks are currently hovering above their 52-week lows. (See Investors Flee US Rural Incumbents and CenturyLink Posts Lackluster Q2.)
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.