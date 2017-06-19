Charter Rebuffs Sprint, Still a SoftBank Target?

Charter Communications' stock shot up as much as 14% today, and remained 5% higher, after the cable company said it isn't interested in merging with Sprint, rejecting the complex plan put forward by SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son. There's still speculation, though, that Son will directly purchase Charter, and that may also be impacting its stock price. (See Sprint Proposes Merger With Charter – Report.)
Some connection between cable and wireless operators in the US is almost constantly being discussed, despite cable's seeming reluctance to buy its way into a market that is hotly competitive and under serious pricing pressure -- and despite the agreement that Charter and Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) have in place at least through next May promising that neither will pursue a wireless deal independently. The Charter stock rebound, in the wake of news it wouldn't merge with Sprint, seems to show the market favors cable's view on such mergers. (See Sprint Plus Cable, Still on the Table – Report.)
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
