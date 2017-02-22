ZTE Signs Cooperation Agreement With Intel for IoT Innovation

BARCELONA -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for mobile internet, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Intel at an IoT forum in Barcelona, Spain. Both parties will jointly establish an innovative lab for research and development of future key IoT technologies, including experimental verification, evaluation and research and development of related technologies, thereby providing integrated market-oriented IoT solutions.

ZTE is committed to becoming an industry leader in the commercial use of IoT and 5G in the IoT field. ZTE and Intel have previously cooperated in many fields, such as IoT access technologies, open-source collaboration, IoT platforms and solution integration.

Rose Schooler, Vice President of Intel's Sales Group and General Manager of Intel Global Internet of Things Sales said, "In Intel's vision, 5G will bring us a smarter Internet and deliver a world of connectivity in a more flexible, effective and cheaper way. We are looking towards the infinite possibilities that come from 50 billion smart devices. Intel and ZTE will make joint efforts for the IoT lab. With rich experience and continuous innovation, we will create a new generation of IoT solutions for promoting the construction of an IoT application ecosystem as well as the development and prosperity of the IoT industry."

Chen Jie, CIO of ZTE, said, "IoT is not only an important part of the 'Made in China 2025' plan and the Internet+ strategy, but also an important way to promote China's industrial advancement and economic revitalisation. As a leader in independent innovation, ZTE continues to invest in research and development, to maintain continuous innovation and competitiveness, making breakthroughs in key technologies. In addition, ZTE actively explores business models, and is focusing on creating two major support platforms: an IoT ecosystem platform and capital platform. I am very pleased with the progress Intel and ZTE are making in the IoT field in joint R&D and the construction of the IoT Innovation Lab. I hope that both parties can work together to make breakthroughs in terminals, networks, and IoE PaaS. We will promote the construction of an IoT application ecosystem as well as the development and prosperity of the IoT industry by strengthening industrial collaboration, eliminating information silos, and creating industrial scale effects."

ZTE has built an open connection, management, and application platform together with Intel to provide services for upstream and downstream customers in the industry chain. ZTE's Smart IoT operating system (OS) provides intelligent capabilities for IoT terminals, and the IoT management platform enables simpler equipment and user management for customers. In addition, ZTE helps partners tap the value of each "BIT" by integrating big data and cloud computing capabilities.

As an ICT enabler for the IoT industry, ZTE provides Internet of Everything (IoE) solutions involving narrow band IoT (NB-IoT), long term evolution (LTE), LTE-M ASICs, modules, OS' for smart devices and software development kits, accelerating the development of various sensor technologies and facilitating the research and development of IoT application gateways, sensors, and modules.

With regards to terminals, ZTE focuses on chips, OS, communication modules, and intelligent gateways, and actively participates in industrial collaboration to create an open IoT platform for terminal hardware and software to help industry customers accelerate the development of intelligent IoT terminals.

As for networks, ZTE is committed to providing customers with better connectivity services and optimising short-range, wide area network (WAN), metropolitan area network (MAN), and core network technologies, in order to meet differentiated needs for IoT applications. ZTE implements technological innovation and upgrades in delay, capacity and reliability.

ZTE has formulated end-to-end security solutions to provide customers with security services for simultaneous planning, construction and operation. ZTE pushes to adapt to security strategies in different scenarios and create trustworthy application environments, OS platforms and chip-level solutions for customers.

