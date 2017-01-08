SingTel Preps Cellular IoT Launch

SINGAPORE -- Singtel today announced that it will roll out its nationwide cellular IoT network by end-September that will enable enterprises to gain operational and cost efficiencies through the use of low-power IoT devices.

The network will support CAT-M1 and NB-IoT technologies which will allow businesses to benefit from applications with low-power consumption, deep coverage and multiple connections. Singtel will also harness its cyber security expertise to support businesses in implementing secure and reliable IoT solutions. This will greatly alleviate security concerns, which is a key deterrent for businesses in deciding whether to deploy remote sensors and IoT devices to their ecosystems, according to the IDC.

Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel, said, “The launch of our network provides an ideal platform for the proliferation of IoT devices and applications. With more businesses embracing the digital future, it paves the way for IoT adoption as Singapore advances towards becoming a Smart Nation. We welcome businesses to be part of the growing IoT ecosystem by leveraging on our robust infrastructure and network.”

Cellular IoT network can support devices with battery life of up to 10 years or more, as it leverages both low-band and mid-band frequencies. A distinguishing feature of Singtel’s cellular IoT over CAT-M1 network is that it enables businesses to make VoLTE calls in future using small portable devices with long battery life, such as wearables and trackers with voice capability.

Since 2016, Singtel has been exploring IoT usage with local companies and large corporations across a diverse range of applications, including environmental sensing, asset tracking, waste management and monitoring of medicine consumption. The roll out of the nationwide cellular IoT network will accelerate businesses’ adoption of such innovative technologies, and help them create exciting new products and services for consumers.

In tandem with the deployment, Singtel will be inviting businesses and technology partners to try out and develop IoT solutions at the IoT Innovation Lab. Set up in collaboration with Ericsson, the Iab allows businesses to experience new IoT applications first-hand and develop business models.

