& cplSiteName &

Nokia, Vodafone and Telit Collaborate on NB-IoT

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/22/2016
50%
50%

DUSSELDORF, Germany -- Nokia, Vodafone and Telit, are collaborating to expand the Internet of Things ecosystem using Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) technology.

Nokia has deployed a fully integrated NB-IoT system at Vodafone's 'Open Lab' in Dusseldorf, Germany using its radio access network and elements from its Cloud Packet Core solution. The system leverages IoT technology from Telit and will be used by device manufacturers and applications developers in trials of innovative products and solutions to expand the IoT ecosystem.

In a trial during Vodafone's recent Innovation Day event in Dusseldorf, Nokia and Telit used the technology to demonstrate how NB-IoT will meet the connectivity needs of devices. The companies used an Intel chipset integrated in a NB-IoT module, which was embedded in a Shitek technology ultrasonic gas meter. The system connected with a meter to transmit data on gas flow over a 4G Vodafone test network, demonstrating how NB-IoT technology can be used to manage an integrated network comprised of components from multiple vendors.

NB-IoT will optimise 4G networks to meet the dynamic demands of billions of connected devices. It enables wider coverage indoors and outdoors, for example allowing the radio signal to reach further inside buildings such as factories and hospitals to connect sensors and devices and transmit information. Lower power consumption allows device battery life to be prolonged for up to 15 years, optimising the cost of maintaining the myriad devices that will be found within homes and enterprises.

Luke Ibbetson, Head of Research & Development and Technology Strategy for Vodafone Group, and Chair of the GSMA NB-IoT Forum, said: "NB-IoT will be commercially available from early 2017 and, because it has strong support from across the telecoms industry, will be the technology used to connect millions more things to the Internet. We are very pleased to make the Vodafone Open Labs available to companies that want to exchange ideas and to develop and test connected products and services powered by NB-IoT."

Marco Argenton, Product Marketing Manager, Telit, said: "We have the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products, platforms and services to support IoT deployments. With the collaboration in this trial, we demonstrated real and tangible benefits of automation in the residential energy market, the nature of which can be leveraged in many other industries and verticals."

Roberto Loiola, global customer business team head at Nokia, said: "The low power attributes and reach of NB-IoT make it an ideal technology to connect the Internet of Things. The trial with Telit showed how NB-IoT is perfectly suited to manage a network comprised of devices and sensors from multiple vendors. At Nokia we are constantly innovating to allow our customers to evolve their offer and anticipate the needs of their subscribers and our work with Vodafone at the Open Lab is a prime example of this."

About the technology in Nokia's NB-IoT system

  • Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 base stations
  • Nokia Cloud Packet Core: the Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) supporting the Mobility Management Entity (MME), and the Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) supporting the System Architecture Evolution Gateway (SAE-GW) network functions.
  • Intel XMM7115 NB-IoT chipset
  • Telit NE910 module
  • Shitek Technology UGM-01 G4 Ultrasonic Gas meter

    Did you know?

  • NB-IoT is a 3GPP Rel. 13 radio access technology. The enhanced coverage of NB-IoT compared to conventional LTE will allow for the tracking of objects deep within buildings and in rural areas.
  • NB-IoT will co-exist with operators' existing networks to benefit from mobile security and privacy features. All major network infrastructure, component and device manufacturers support the standard.

    Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)
    Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD)
    Telit Communications Plc

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
    12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (1) comment

    At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
    LRTV Custom TV
    Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
    LRTV Interviews
    The NFVi Stumbling Block
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
    LRTV Interviews
    DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
    12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

    Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
    LRTV Interviews
    NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
    12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
    LRTV Interviews
    Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
    12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
    LRTV Interviews
    CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
    12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

    CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
    LRTV Interviews
    Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
    12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

    The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
    12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

    There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
    12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

    Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
    12|13|16   |   1:50   |   (1) comment

    Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
    LRTV Custom TV
    John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
    12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Photos: MBB Forum 2016, Tokyo Day 2
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    5G in US: Will Spectrum Be the Speed Bump?
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/19/2016
    Evernote CEO: 'We Messed Up' on Privacy
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Ixia's for Sale. Who Might Buy?
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Evernote Wrapping Up Google Cloud Migration, Looking Ahead to Machine Learning
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/20/2016
    Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/21/2016
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Reverse Artificial Intelligence Click Here
    Instead of robots, how about baboons?
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.