& cplSiteName &

LTE-M Cleaning Up in NB-IoT's Absence, Says Altair Co-Founder

Iain Morris
7/27/2017
50%
50%

NB-IoT technology could end up with a smaller market than its backers were originally targeting because of unexpected competition from the higher-bandwidth LTE-M standard, according to a leading chipmaker.

Eran Eshed, the co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing for Israel's Altair, says there has been growing momentum behind LTE-M in the immediate absence of NB-IoT, which is still "very far" from mass-market readiness.

Both technologies are intended to provide a cellular answer to the low-power, wide area (LPWA) network technologies that have sprung up in the last few years.

Based on unlicensed spectrum, LPWA technologies like Sigfox and LoRa are used to provide connectivity for devices like smart meters that transmit small bursts of data traffic and may be in the field for a long time.

Originally dismissive of the LPWA threat, the cellular industry changed its tune when it saw the growing interest in Sigfox among companies looking for a more "narrowband" option than cellular could offer, say analysts.

LTE-M supports higher-bandwidth connections than NB-IoT and for that reason has been criticized as a poor substitute in many scenarios.

But Ershan reckons the performance characteristics between the two cellular technologies have turned out to be negligible. He says operators are now opting for LTE-M because NB-IoT has a more immature ecosystem and remains harder to introduce into an existing 4G network.

"The perception that LTE-M was too 'broadbandish' to compete with Sigfox and LoRa is what created the original momentum behind NB-IoT," he tells Light Reading. "But since NB-IoT was ratified about a year ago it has become clear that the differences between LTE-M and NB-IoT are not significant at all in terms of performance, cost and power consumption."

Others have similarly suggested that interest in LTE-M could impede the adoption of NB-IoT. Tom Rebbeck, a research director with the Analysys Mason consulting group, earlier this year said LTE-M's global momentum could pose a threat to NB-IoT. Georges Karam, the CEO of Altair rival Sequans, shares Ershed's view that LTE-M and NB-IoT are not as different as some commentators have made out. (See Could LTE-M Torpedo NB-IoT? and NB-IoT Interoperability a Problem, but It's Being Fixed – Sequans CEO.)

"The percentage split between LTE-M and NB-IoT will depend on whether carriers are happy about LTE-M volumes in the first year of deployment and can shrink down the cost," said Karam during an interview with Light Reading last month. "If they can, NB-IoT will have more problems."

While Altair Semiconductor develops dual-mode chips that support both LTE-M and NB-IoT, Ershed thinks it will be another year before NB-IoT networks are supporting services in a meaningful way. "The fact is that the ecosystem is absolutely not there," he says.

Too much bother
The hassle of deploying NB-IoT could also be off-putting to operators, according to Ershed. "NB-IoT requires the deployment of new infrastructure and the installation of a new core network," he says. "LTE-M is much simpler -- you just update the RAN [radio access network] with software and you are done."

The difficulty of integrating NB-IoT is a direct result of paring back the technology to make it as low cost as possible, says the Altair executive. "Being able to reduce costs to support something like NB-IoT is a result of removing features from the definition of the standard," he explains. "In the case of NB-IoT, reducing the cost has a cost."

France's Orange (NYSE: FTE) hinted that LTE-M was more straightforward upgrade than NB-IoT during discussions with Light Reading earlier this year. It is currently using a combination of LTE-M and LoRa to support machine-based connectivity services. (See Eurobites: Orange Bangs the Drum for LTE-M and LoRa May Not Be for Long Haul at Orange.)

Want to know more about the Internet of Things? Check out our dedicated IoT content channel here on Light Reading.

Industry sources including Sequans Communications have said there are also NB-IoT interoperability problems between Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), the world's two biggest network equipment suppliers, although Karam does not regard these problems as a major hurdle and reckons they will soon be overcome. (See Ericsson, Huawei Incompatibility Threatens NB-IoT – Sources.)

Despite his apparent misgivings, Ershed denies he is being "negative" about NB-IoT and does not agree that demand for LTE-M could finish it off. "There will be use cases that do lend themselves more to NB-IoT," he says.

Nevertheless, nearly all chip vendors, including rivals Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) and Sequans, are now hedging their bets, he says, and developing dual-mode products that support both LTE-M and NB-IoT. "The only company developing an NB-IoT-only chip is Huawei," says Ershed.

Altair was last year taken over by Japan's Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) in a $212 million deal that has allowed it to combine its cellular expertise with Sony's other semiconductor capabilities.

"The idea was to build a platform that would be more than just a cellular connectivity solution or imaging or GPS," says Ershed. "Altair fits nicely into that as the long-range connectivity piece."

The company's latest "1250" integrated circuit includes GPS as well as NB-IoT and LTE-M connectivity and "opens a very significant competitive gap" with Altair's rivals, claims Ershed.

"We can support any band combination between 700MHz and 2.2GHz just by software configuration and that is truly disruptive," he says. "The security features in the chip mean that vendors can easily provision and manage devices… and it's all about half the size of a Sequans module and much lower power."

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (6) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 7/21/2017
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 7/26/2017
The Hidden (Human) Cost of Automation
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 7/26/2017
BBC Head: We Must Reinvent Broadcasting for a New Generation
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/21/2017
What's a Little Throttling Between Friends?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/24/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.