& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Vodafone & Nokia Team on NB-IoT R&D

Ray Le Maistre
12/22/2016
50%
50%

Also in today's regional roundup: Nokia's stock slumps; Telenet snaps up 'BeLux' cable assets; FTTH hits Africa; and the UK government manipulates broadband investment numbers.

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has teamed up with Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and module developer Telit Communications Plc to build a fully integrated NB-IoT system at the operator's 'Open Lab' in Dusseldorf, Germany, and is making that system available to developers wanting to test IoT devices and applications. The set-up includes Nokia's Flexi Multiradio 10 base stations and Cloud Packet Core; an Intel XMM7115 NB-IoT chipset integrated with a Telit NE910 module; and a Shitek Technology UGM-01 G4 Ultrasonic Gas meter that had the Telit module embedded. The Nokia elements connected with a meter to transmit data on gas flow over a 4G Vodafone test network, "demonstrating how NB-IoT technology can be used to manage an integrated network comprised of components from multiple vendors," the partners noted. Now that it is included in 3GPP's Release 13 standard, NB-IoT is set to feature strongly in the commercial deployment plans of multiple operators in 2017 and beyond, including Vodafone, which has been the most vocal operator supporter of this particular approach to IoT connectivity. (See Nokia, Vodafone and Telit Collaborate on NB-IoT, Vodafone Ireland to Launch NB-IoT in Jan 2017, Eurobites: Vodafone to Debut NB-IoT in 2017 and The NB-IoT Train Is Coming.)

  • Nokia is also in the news today, of course, for its decision to sue Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL). That always guarantees a few hundred headlines. And, of course, an investor reaction – Nokia's stock is trading down more than 5% Thursday morning on the Helsinki exchange. (See Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents.)

  • Belgium's largest cable operator, Telenet , is acquiring SFR BeLux for €400 million ($418 million) from Altice . The move will add cable assets and subscribers -- SFR BeLux has 90,000 cable customers in Belgium and 15,000 in Luxembourg -- plus a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business in Belgium that runs on the BASE network that is now part of Telenet, which in turn is majority owned by cable giant Liberty Global. Altice, meanwhile, is focused on its core markets of France and the US. (See EU to Bless Liberty Deal for KPN Belgian Biz – Report, Telenet to Invest €500M in Gigabit Network, Altice Considers IPO for Its US Operations and Altice Spins Out Technical Workforce in US.)

  • The fiber ultra-broadband market has been heating up of late and not just in Europe – FTTH fever has also hit Africa, according to a new report from Light Reading partner Xalam Analytics . (See Africa’s FTTH Boom is Here: Report.)

  • The UK's rural broadband sector will allegedly get a £440 million ($543 million) boost thanks to subsidy 'clawback' funds – clawed back from BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) -- and cost efficiencies, according to the UK government's Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS). However, that number comes with a special Light Reading 'Warning – this number may be misleading' badge pinned to its chest as this is just the reallocation of funds that had already been earmarked for rural broadband rollouts. According to an official DCMS announcement, fuelled no doubt by copious amounts of eggnog, 600,000 extra UK homes and businesses in "hard-to-reach" places will get broadband connections of at least 24 Mbit/s. By the time they get connected, the lucky recipients will be able to log onto Internet news sites to read about how everyone else is enjoying a Gigabit service (and probably at a lower monthly fee). See this announcement for details written in civil service speak.

  • TELE Greenland A/S has contracted Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd. to deploy a 100G network along the Greenlandic west coast and provide a capacity upgrade to the existing Greenland Connect subsea link, which connects Greenland with Iceland/Europe and North America. The new build, when completed, is expected to be the world's most northern 100G submarine network.

    — Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
    12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (1) comment

    At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
    LRTV Custom TV
    Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
    LRTV Interviews
    The NFVi Stumbling Block
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
    LRTV Interviews
    DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
    12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

    Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
    LRTV Interviews
    NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
    12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
    LRTV Interviews
    Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
    12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
    LRTV Interviews
    CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
    12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

    CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
    LRTV Interviews
    Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
    12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

    The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
    12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

    There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
    12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

    Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
    12|13|16   |   1:50   |   (1) comment

    Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
    LRTV Custom TV
    John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
    12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Photos: MBB Forum 2016, Tokyo Day 2
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    5G in US: Will Spectrum Be the Speed Bump?
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/19/2016
    Evernote CEO: 'We Messed Up' on Privacy
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Ixia's for Sale. Who Might Buy?
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 12/16/2016
    Evernote Wrapping Up Google Cloud Migration, Looking Ahead to Machine Learning
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/20/2016
    Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/21/2016
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Reverse Artificial Intelligence Click Here
    Instead of robots, how about baboons?
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.