& cplSiteName &

Deutsche Telekom Deploys NB-IoT Across Europe

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/24/2017
50%
50%

BONN -- Deutsche Telekom pushes the implementation and commercial expansion of the new, standardized and cost-effective NarrowBand-IoT technology across Europe. In Germany, Deutsche Telekom will commercially launch NB-IoT in the second quarter of 2017, and already runs several pilots with large customers in the areas of smart metering, smart parking and asset tracking. In the Netherlands, the nationwide implementation of the NB-IoT network is scheduled to be completed in 2017 with several customers, including indoor climate specialist Itho Daalderop, railway maintenance specialist Dual Inventive and sensor maker Smartsensors, also lined up to use the network. In its other European markets, including Austria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, Deutsche Telekom plans to extend the already existing NB-IoT coverage to more cities during 2017.

“As the first company to push NarrowBand-IoT across Europe, we are proud to provide further evidence of Deutsche Telekom's technology leadership,” says Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “We will continue to upgrade our base stations throughout Europe to support NarrowBand-IoT using the 900MHz and 800MHz frequency. The technology has achieved the promised 20dB improvement in coverage and we are confident that our customers now quickly realize the advantages of harnessing the benefits that NarrowBand-IoT provides to remain at the forefront of innovation.”

Deutsche Telekom’s broad European rollout comes just four months after the company presented the world’s first live NB-IoT end-to-end system and smart parking application in October 2016 in Bonn, Germany. The technology’s key advantages are its low-cost factor, good coverage in buildings (20 dB more than GSM), extremely long battery life of connected devices (up to 10 years with two AA batteries with NB-IoT typical usage patterns), as well as its usage of licensed spectrum and approved standardization by 3GPP which enable LTE-based security. These specific characteristics enable Internet of Things applications for large-scale use - and pave the way for numerous new business models in a highly secure operating environment.

ista: First NB-IoT commercial smart building solution
Deutsche Telekom actively pushes the search for new business models as well as the implementation of real-live solutions using the new technology. One of Deutsche Telekom’s close cooperations on NB-IoT is together with ista. The Germany-based energy service provider currently operates more than 15 million connected devices in multi-family houses across Europe. These include battery-powered digital measuring devices, mainly for heat and water consumption, as well as intelligent smoke alarms. Based on Deutsche Telekom’s NB-IoT network, ista will initially focus on the intelligent recording, visualization and billing of energy consumption.

"We see a clear trend towards smart building among our customers in the housing sector," says Jochen Schein, COO of ista. "Demand from owners and landlords for networked digital devices is growing steadily. Around 400,000 of these devices are currently being added to the ista portfolio every month.”

NB-IoT Prototyping Hub uncovers smart innovations
Deutsche Telekom is further developing the NB-IoT ecosystem through its NB-IoT Prototyping Hub, a program designed to accelerate market adoption by bringing existing and potential customers together with specialized IoT developers. They can use Deutsche Telekom’s live NB-IoT base stations to test new applications and sensors in its labs in Berlin and Krakow in Poland, supported by a dedicated software toolkit. The initiative kicked off in 2016, and has since brought in over 100 developers, each with pioneering solutions around the new technology.

One such example is the innovative bee hive monitoring solution Bee & Mee (beeand.me), which aims to help beekeepers overcome the traditional challenges of beekeeping. Their smart monitoring system for beehives consists of a microprocessor unit for measuring all significant parameters related to beekeeping. Additionally, the data collected by “Babymonitors” for bees are processed via data mining techniques to answer vital scientific questions, as well as develop predictive analysis tools for precision beekeeping.

Additional developers whose solutions have stood out in Deutsche Telekom’s NB-IoT Prototyping Hub are Ayyeka (ayyeka.com), a startup enabling smart infrastructure and environmental networks such as smart water management; EcoMobile (ecomobile.hr), a Croatian company offering smart solutions for waste management such as remote waste container fill level measuring and electronic bin identification; as well as Flashnet, whose street lighting remote management solution inteliLIGHT (intelilight.eu) ensures that the right amount of light is provided where and when needed.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
What WTTX Can Deliver
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour explains the benefits of WTTX while Dimitris Mavrakis discusses the challenges of delivering home broadband access.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei on Mobile Broadband
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour shares his vision on MBB for the next three years.
LRTV Custom TV
Analysys Mason Talks About the Future of Digital Operations
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
LRTV Interviews
Software Trends in the Telecom Sector
2|23|17   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading senior analyst James Crawshaw talks with Telecoms.com Editorial Director Scott Bicheno about trends and developments in the telecoms software sector and what to expect at MWC 2017.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Interviews
MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
LRTV Interviews
Key Trends for Mobile Operators in Developing Markets
2|20|17   |   06:37   |   (0) comments

Ovum's Matthew Reed talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about the challenges and opportunities facing mobile operators in the developing markets of Africa and the Middle East.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2017
Is the Time Right for a Cisco/Ericsson Wedding?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/17/2017
Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
Nice to See at Least One CSP Taking My Advice
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
No One Likes This Click Here
Take a hint!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.