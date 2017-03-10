|
MulteFire Update at MWCA 2017
10/3/2017
Mazen Chmaytelli, president of the MulteFire Alliance, provides insight into the MulteFire Alliance's goals, the roadmap for the development of MulteFire technologies, and how the technology meets wireless connectivity requirements for industrial IoT and enterprise applications.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsPhoto Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW! Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Sprint's 'Magic' Small Cell Takes to the Air Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
Analysts: Dish Is in Dire Straits Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/27/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Upcoming Webinars
October 5, 2017
Distributed Denial of Service: The Resource Conundrum
October 10, 2017
Cloud Native Mobile Core Networks
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
November 7, 2017
Wireless and Wired – Building a Converged Network
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook