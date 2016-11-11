zigbee Debuts dotdot Language for IoT

DAVIS, Calif. -- The zigbee alliance today announced that from CES 2017 this week it will be showcasing the path to a unified Internet of Things (IoT). Highlights will focus on the growing momentum behind zigbee (3.0) products and development solutions, and the alliance’s newly announced dotdot — the universal language for the IoT, making it possible for smart objects to work together on any network. Members of the zigbee alliance and Thread Group will also showcase the first demonstrations of dotdot devices running over Thread’s IP-based networks.

“dotdot represents the next chapter in the zigbee alliance’s continued commitment to create and evolve open standards for the smart networks in our homes, businesses and neighborhoods,” said Tobin Richardson, zigbee alliance President and CEO. “The application layer that is the core language of zigbee devices has driven significant growth in the IoT. Recognizing the opportunity to multiply that growth for members and the industry, market leaders within the alliance have come together to transform it into a universal language for the IoT, making it available to everyone, everywhere, across their network of choice.”

Most IoT devices don’t speak the same language even if they use the same wireless technology. The result is an Internet of Things that is often a patchwork of translations, adding complexity for developers and limiting users to single-vendor systems. The solution lies in a common language between all IoT devices on any network, giving developers a common platform to innovate on, and users the freedom to choose products that work for them. Today’s zigbee devices speak a common language. With dotdot, that language – the application layer at the heart of zigbee technology – can be applied across other IoT networks. While others are addressing this challenge with new protocols still being drafted, or single-vendor solutions, dotdot is an open, mature technology supported by the zigbee alliance’s 400+ strong global membership and a diverse supply chain. This offers developers flexibility and speed in building their products and business today.

“Silicon Labs and our customers have succeeded in the IoT because of the scalability of zigbee’s interoperability technology,” said Skip Ashton, VP of Software at Silicon Labs, a leading provider of silicon, software and system solutions for the IoT. “We’ve seen a significant increase in the adoption of zigbee as developers recognize their investment in the established zigbee market today will enable them to expand into new markets via dotdot.”

The zigbee alliance will be announcing more details about dotdot, including specifications, certification, and logo program, as 2017 progresses. Visit speakdotdot.com to keep up to date. Because dotdot is built on zigbee’s application layer and zigbee is a part of the dotdot family, the best way to get involved — and get to market today — is to start building zigbee products. Companies and developers interested in getting early access or participating in dotdot’s development, can join the zigbee alliance by visiting zigbee.org.

The zigbee alliance CES Demonstration Details

zigbee is the only complete, open, full-stack IoT solution, from mesh network based on the global 802.15.4 standard, to energy harvesting technology that enables battery-less devices, to the universal language that allows smart objects to work together. Certified by the zigbee alliance and backed by a global ecosystem of platforms, products and support, zigbee powers more than 100 million smart devices already in homes and businesses, like bestsellers Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings.

Dozens of alliance member companies will feature interoperable products and demonstrations based on zigbee alliance technologies from Booth #40920 in the Sands Expo (Tech West). Highlights will include:

zigbee IoT Interoperability Wall – 95 Products, 30+ Manufacturers: This massive, interactive in-booth IoT display will demonstrate how zigbee is enabling a large interoperable ecosystem of products. Devices will be on display from global innovators including: Bega, Bosch, Centralite, Danalock, Develco, DSR, Eastfield, Feibit, Heiman, Kroger, Kwikset, Ledvance, LEEDARSON, Legrand, Meazon, Megaman, Midea, Nortek, Oblo Living, Owon, OSRAM, Qorvo, Philips, QMotion, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Systech, ubisys, UMEInfo, V-Mark, Wulian, Yifang and ZEN.

zigbee alliance’s dotdot over Thread Demonstration: Members of the zigbee alliance and Thread Group will demonstrate from both organizations’ CES booths working prototypes of products that speak dotdot running on top of IP-based Thread networks. Member participants involved in this demo include: MMB Networks, Nortek, NXP® Semiconductors, Osram, P&G, Resolution Products, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Yale and Zen Thermostat.

Members in the Spotlight: Select alliance members will showcase innovative smart devices from dedicated ‘pods’. These companies driving the IoT include: DSR, Ledvance (wholly-owned subsidiary of Osram), LEEDARSON, MMB Networks, Philips Lighting, RT-RK, TÜV Rheinland, ubisys and Wulian.

ZigBee Alliance