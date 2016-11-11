& cplSiteName &

zigbee Debuts dotdot Language for IoT

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/3/2017
50%
50%

DAVIS, Calif. -- The zigbee alliance today announced that from CES 2017 this week it will be showcasing the path to a unified Internet of Things (IoT). Highlights will focus on the growing momentum behind zigbee (3.0) products and development solutions, and the alliance’s newly announced dotdot — the universal language for the IoT, making it possible for smart objects to work together on any network. Members of the zigbee alliance and Thread Group will also showcase the first demonstrations of dotdot devices running over Thread’s IP-based networks.

“dotdot represents the next chapter in the zigbee alliance’s continued commitment to create and evolve open standards for the smart networks in our homes, businesses and neighborhoods,” said Tobin Richardson, zigbee alliance President and CEO. “The application layer that is the core language of zigbee devices has driven significant growth in the IoT. Recognizing the opportunity to multiply that growth for members and the industry, market leaders within the alliance have come together to transform it into a universal language for the IoT, making it available to everyone, everywhere, across their network of choice.”

Most IoT devices don’t speak the same language even if they use the same wireless technology. The result is an Internet of Things that is often a patchwork of translations, adding complexity for developers and limiting users to single-vendor systems. The solution lies in a common language between all IoT devices on any network, giving developers a common platform to innovate on, and users the freedom to choose products that work for them. Today’s zigbee devices speak a common language. With dotdot, that language – the application layer at the heart of zigbee technology – can be applied across other IoT networks. While others are addressing this challenge with new protocols still being drafted, or single-vendor solutions, dotdot is an open, mature technology supported by the zigbee alliance’s 400+ strong global membership and a diverse supply chain. This offers developers flexibility and speed in building their products and business today.

“Silicon Labs and our customers have succeeded in the IoT because of the scalability of zigbee’s interoperability technology,” said Skip Ashton, VP of Software at Silicon Labs, a leading provider of silicon, software and system solutions for the IoT. “We’ve seen a significant increase in the adoption of zigbee as developers recognize their investment in the established zigbee market today will enable them to expand into new markets via dotdot.”

The zigbee alliance will be announcing more details about dotdot, including specifications, certification, and logo program, as 2017 progresses. Visit speakdotdot.com to keep up to date. Because dotdot is built on zigbee’s application layer and zigbee is a part of the dotdot family, the best way to get involved — and get to market today — is to start building zigbee products. Companies and developers interested in getting early access or participating in dotdot’s development, can join the zigbee alliance by visiting zigbee.org.

The zigbee alliance CES Demonstration Details
zigbee is the only complete, open, full-stack IoT solution, from mesh network based on the global 802.15.4 standard, to energy harvesting technology that enables battery-less devices, to the universal language that allows smart objects to work together. Certified by the zigbee alliance and backed by a global ecosystem of platforms, products and support, zigbee powers more than 100 million smart devices already in homes and businesses, like bestsellers Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings.

Dozens of alliance member companies will feature interoperable products and demonstrations based on zigbee alliance technologies from Booth #40920 in the Sands Expo (Tech West). Highlights will include:

  • zigbee IoT Interoperability Wall – 95 Products, 30+ Manufacturers: This massive, interactive in-booth IoT display will demonstrate how zigbee is enabling a large interoperable ecosystem of products. Devices will be on display from global innovators including: Bega, Bosch, Centralite, Danalock, Develco, DSR, Eastfield, Feibit, Heiman, Kroger, Kwikset, Ledvance, LEEDARSON, Legrand, Meazon, Megaman, Midea, Nortek, Oblo Living, Owon, OSRAM, Qorvo, Philips, QMotion, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Systech, ubisys, UMEInfo, V-Mark, Wulian, Yifang and ZEN.

  • zigbee alliance’s dotdot over Thread Demonstration: Members of the zigbee alliance and Thread Group will demonstrate from both organizations’ CES booths working prototypes of products that speak dotdot running on top of IP-based Thread networks. Member participants involved in this demo include: MMB Networks, Nortek, NXP® Semiconductors, Osram, P&G, Resolution Products, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Yale and Zen Thermostat.

  • Members in the Spotlight: Select alliance members will showcase innovative smart devices from dedicated ‘pods’. These companies driving the IoT include: DSR, Ledvance (wholly-owned subsidiary of Osram), LEEDARSON, MMB Networks, Philips Lighting, RT-RK, TÜV Rheinland, ubisys and Wulian.

ZigBee Alliance

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (1) comment

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
LRTV Interviews
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
LRTV Interviews
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
LRTV Interviews
Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
LRTV Interviews
CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
LRTV Interviews
Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Top 5 Tech Trump Expectations for 2017
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/28/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.