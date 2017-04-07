ZTE Goes Global With NB-IoT Intelligent Energy Management System

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced the release of its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Intelligent Energy Management System globally. The brand-new system, which has been installed as a pilot project in Zhangjiang Intelligent Park, was first showcased and demonstrated during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai late last month. The NB-IoT Intelligent Energy Management System leverages innovative IoT technologies for energy-saving and emission reduction management.

For technology enterprises, laboratory equipment accounts for a high percentage of electricity consumption to support and ensure efficient operations. However, equipment often remains idle outside of office hours. With ZTE’s NB-IoT Intelligent Energy Management System, enterprises can leverage its energy-saving control function to effectively reduce energy consumption during research and production.

With the use of NB-IoT technologies, this system comes with lower investment costs and higher rate of returns, featuring wider coverage, shorter construction lead time and ease of operations. A built-in chip module developed by ZTE also makes remote control and strategy customization feasible, enabling users and enterprise management to easily implement personalized management for each device, and minimize energy consumption.

The Intelligent Energy Management System can reduce power consumption and bring about significant savings to enterprises. With the installation of 50 energy-saving control terminals in a typical wireless base station test environment, up to 50,000 kilowatts of electricity can be saved every month through the centralized automatic shutdown of the terminals outside of office hours. This significantly reduces power consumption and emission reduction, bringing about more savings on energy use.

Given traditional energy-saving control terminals can only be placed within buildings due to restrictions of transmission technologies, high energy-consumption equipment, including drainage pumps, exhaust fans and high-power lights cannot be controlled remotely. With the setup of a nationwide NB-IoT network by local operators, terminals supported by the Intelligent Energy Management System can be managed remotely, enabling more equipment to achieve nationwide reduction of energy consumption.

