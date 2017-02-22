& cplSiteName &

US Ignite Unites Telecom With Smart Cities

Mari Silbey
2/28/2017
50%
50%

A new kind of public/private partnership model is emerging in the race to bring municipalities into the smart city age.

As announced by US Ignite today, tech companies including AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) are signing up to help municipal governments apply for federal funding to sustain smart city projects. The venture is called the Smart City Corporate Partners Program, and while it may not sound like much of a telecom story, the fact is that telecom industry partners stand to benefit from the projects their adoptive cities implement.

Likewise, if local governments can't find the money they need, those same companies will have a harder time proving their new network and Internet-of-Things platform technologies can operate at scale and under real-world conditions.

Want to learn more about the latest networking technologies? Sign up now for Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event on March 21-22, at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver.

US Ignite's role in the partnership program is much the same as it's been throughout the development of its Smart Gigabit Communities venture: The non-profit organization connects the dots between local governments and private companies.

In the case of this new program, US Ignite matches municipalities with private partners who are willing to shoulder the burden of grant applications and funding management. Both the city and its partners collaborate on project design, but the city doesn't have to find the administrative resources needed to apply for federal dollars. The corporate partners, meanwhile, not only get a live testing lab for their smart city tech when funding is secured, but also access to front-line research on software-defined systems through US Ignite's connections with academic institutions, as well as access to relevant agencies at the federal and local government levels.

Priorities for the partner program include pursuing development of applications for disaster recovery, emergency response, healthcare, energy efficiency and transportation.

US Ignite has developed an interesting niche for itself. Not only did it start the Smart Gigabit Communities program in 2015, but it also helped launch the Advanced Wireless Consortium last August, which is tasked with helping to create four "city-scale wireless research platforms" that will be used to test network backhaul strategies, software-defined radios and more. Big-name telecom industry companies have joined the latter effort including all of the major US wireless carriers, top telecom vendors and multiple industry associations. (See US Ignite Sets Stage for Smart Cities and White House Funding Seeds Smart Cities.)

Between US Ignite's connections to the telecom industry, research institutions and government institutions, the non-profit is rapidly establishing itself as a key facilitator in the smart city space.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
You Mobile Enhances Customer Experience With Huawei BSS
2|28|17   |     |   (0) comments

James Weng, CEO of You Mobile, shares the experience of enhancing customer experience in Spain and trying to establish the best Chinese community based on Huawei BSS.
LRTV Interviews
Ericsson's CEO on 5G, Trucks & More
2|28|17   |   04:57   |   (0) comments

At MWC 2017 Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm talks about early 5G developments, the importance of partnerships and more.
LRTV Custom TV
Introducing OrbTV: Netscout's MWC Day 1 Recap
2|27|17   |   8:35   |   (0) comments

The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
LRTV Custom TV
Innovation at MWC: Low-Power IoT for Scottish Sea Lions
2|27|17   |   6:32   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Industry Expert Michael Howard Talks About Cloud Native
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cloud Native is a really nice term and a lot of people are using it. But most of them have their own definition of what Cloud Native means. Michael Howard offers his take on the terminology.
LRTV Custom TV
4.5G Evolution: Peter Zhou on Advanced MIMO Technologies & 5G Business Prep
2|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
LRTV Custom TV
What WTTX Can Deliver
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour explains the benefits of WTTX while Dimitris Mavrakis discusses the challenges of delivering home broadband access.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei on Mobile Broadband
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour shares his vision on MBB for the next three years.
LRTV Custom TV
Analysys Mason Talks About the Future of Digital Operations
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2017
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
Cloud Rains on HPE Earnings
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/24/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Gotta Get the Best Angle Click Here
To maximize the rolls...
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.