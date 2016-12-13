Nokia Enhances Its IMPACT IoT Platform

Nokia today announced updates to its Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things (IMPACT), making it easier for customers to deploy new services and business models for key IoT vertical applications, including smart parking, smart lighting and transportation/automotive.

Nokia IMPACT gives communication service providers, enterprises and governments a secure, standards-based platform on which to build and scale new IoT services. It manages data collection, event processing, device management, data contextualization, data analytics and applications enablement for any device, any protocol and across any application. It also features robust, multi-layered security across the platform to safeguard data, identities and devices.

The latest version of the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform provides new capabilities and a suite of pre-integrated applications that allow customers to easily create and deploy secure revenue-generating IoT services. New features of the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform include:

• NB-IoT and LoRa Connectivity: Building upon existing Lightweight M2M (LWM2M) and Category M1 (CAT-M1) device support, interfaces to both licensed NB-IoT and unlicensed LoRa networks provide customers with additional IoT network efficiency improvements via low-power wide area networks (LPWAN).

• Video Analytics: Powered by Nokia Bell Labs' machine learning algorithms, IMPACT provides new functionality for a range of IoT applications by automatically detecting anomalies in video feeds in real time, such as traffic accidents, speeding vehicles and unauthorized entry into secure locations, and triggering alerts for further action.

• Smart Parking Application: Allows municipalities to better manage inventory, resulting in more efficient use of parking spaces, reduced traffic and pollution; provides drivers with real-time information on parking space availability and streamlines payment processes.

• Smart Lighting Application: Enables municipalities to optimize electricity use and reduce costs through real-time inventory management; automatically detects lighting issues and failures to help ensure maximum uptime.

• Vehicle Applications: Enables predictive maintenance, fuel efficiency, supply chain optimization and geo-fencing solutions triggered by vehicle data, including fuel levels, speed and GPS location. This data can be collected from a Connected Head Unit or an aftermarket (ODB2-based) device.

