Mobike, AT&T, Qualcomm Team Up

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mobike, the world’s largest smart bike sharing service, plans to use IoT solutions from AT&T and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to support its station-free smart bikes in the U.S.

AT&T’s 4G LTE connectivity combined with Qualcomm Technologies’ LTE IoT modems and Mobike’s smartphone app will let users easily locate, unlock, and securely pay for the nearest Mobike. At the end of their ride, users will be able to return the bike to a designated “Mobike Preferred Location” or any regular bike parking area.

Mobike currently manages more than 7 million smart bikes across 160-plus cities globally.

These bikes feature Mobike’s smart lock. This is enabled by the Qualcomm® MDM9206 global multimode LTE IoT modem which supports extended battery life, deeper coverage for connectivity in challenging conditions and mobile IoT applications. LTE IoT connectivity and the integrated GNSS position-location capability in the modem help Mobike customers identify an available bike, quickly unlock the smart lock and assist with real-time management. All while providing continuous monitoring of the bike’s status.

Since the entire fleet is GPS-enabled, Mobike can get bikes to the locations where they are needed most. The AT&T network will let Mobike capture detailed usage data from every bike, which is needed for this dynamic management. During high demand, Mobike can even offer app users incentives to move bikes from more remote locations to more populous areas of the city. This data can help with smart bike fleet distribution and city planners’ smart urban transportation infrastructure.

