Huawei, Oracle Forge Power IoT Ecosystem Partnership

2/6/2017
SHENZHEN, China -- Huawei and Oracle officially signed a ‘Power IoT Ecosystem Partnership’ MOU recently, which will see continued cooperation around the marketing and sales of the Huawei AMI Solution with Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management (MDM), Oracle Utilities Smart Grid Gateway (SGG) and related Oracle Utilities products.

Huawei and Oracle plan to continue cooperating around customer requirements, with the parties able to make use of Huawei’s leading-edge Information and Communication Technology products and solutions, in coordination with Oracle’s strong capability of R&D, implementation and outsourcing services in the utility industry. This collaboration will enable a robust end-to-end AMI solution helping power and grid companies to improve customer experience and operation efficiency, achieve energy saving and emission reduction.

Huawei, a Platinum member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, delivers a powerful service package, its AMI solution. This solution can manage smart meters, communications networks and head end systems using Oracle Utilities MDM, Oracle Utilities SGG, and Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) to support MDAS and customer systems. Previously, Huawei and Oracle successfully completed integration testing for the Huawei AMI Solution Head End System and Oracle Utilities MDM and Oracle Utilities SGG. Both parties used standard IT technology under open architecture to achieve interconnectivity.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

