Eurobites: Ericsson Lands IoT Core Deal With SoftBank

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Q3 revenues flat at Ireland's eir; BEREC plan lacks support; old-school taxi firms link arms against Uber and friends.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has been chosen by SoftBank Corp. as the supplier of packet core technology to support the Japanese group's rollout of Cat-M1 and NB-IoT networks. The upgrade is intended to help SoftBank deploy a range of IoT services relating to smart cities and various industry verticals. Ericsson is supplying a software upgrade to SoftBank's existing Evolved Packet Core (EPC) system to support the Cat-M1 applications, while the vendor is supplying a virtual EPC and its Cloud Execution Environment to support SoftBank's NB-IoT services.
Underlying revenues at Irish incumbent eir rose by just 1% year-on-year in the third quarter, to €325 million (US$355.5 million). EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), however, climbed 10% to €131 million ($143.3 million). During the quarter eir introduced WiFi calling -- the first Irish operator to do so, it claims -- and it has continued to invest in its fiber rollout, with fiber now passing 69% of Irish premises.
Plans to give the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) more powers lack the necessary support from the European Parliament and EU member states to make it into law, according to an EU Observer report. BEREC, says the report, is largely an advisory organization at present, but raised its profile last year when it issued guidelines on how the principle of net neutrality should be interpreted in Europe.
The "app economy" continues to ruffle feathers: Yesterday, as EurActiv reports, Members of the European Parliament teamed up with representatives from the taxi industry to launch the TaxiEurope Alliance (TEA), an organization intended to bolster "traditional" taxi operators in the face of the challenge presented by Internet-based ride-hailing offerings from the likes of Uber. TEA hopes to persuade the European Commission to enforce on the digital entrants to the game the same regulations that old-school taxi operators already have to deal with, such as those dealing with labor laws and the payment of taxes.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Dave Ward, SVP and CTO of Cisco, is joined by Sandra Rivera, corporate VP and general manager of network platforms group of Intel, on the revolutionary 5G technology that changes networking and computing fundamentally.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.