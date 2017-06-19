& cplSiteName &

Comcast Accelerates Into 15 IoT Markets

Mari Silbey
7/18/2017
50%
50%

It turns out that launching IoT markets is a lot faster than rolling out DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades. After announcing two trial IoT networks in Philadelphia and San Francisco last October, Comcast expanded into the city of Chicago with its machineQ-branded network technology and services only one month later. And now, just eight months after that, the company is adding 12 new metro regions to its coverage map and dropping the trial moniker, bringing the total number of Comcast commercial machineQ markets to 15.

These include: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Oakland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

machineQ footprint

Launching new IoT markets does not mean Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) has 100% IoT network coverage in those regions. According to machineQ founder and general manager Alex Khorram, coverage of roughly 50% of a city is enough for Comcast to introduce the machineQ service commercially. Khorram says that level creates enough scale and variability for customers to start viable application trials.

Speaking of trials, machineQ hasn't yet shared details on what its customer trials look like, but it has left clues about the types of applications being tested. The Comcast subsidiary has already partnered with companies like Trimble Water (water management), Flashnet (smart street lights) and Globe Tracker (supply chain tracking). It also regularly refers to several industries that are showing interest in the machineQ platform including the healthcare, utility, automotive and smart cities sectors.

As for machineQ's choice of IoT network standard, the company is using low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) technology known as LoRa. Khorram says the machineQ service is ultimately protocol agnostic, but LoRa has given the company a good foothold in the industrial IoT scene. LoRa has ridden to market faster than low-power cellular network alternatives that rely on licensed spectrum (LoRa uses unlicensed spectrum), and it's a relatively open protocol compared to technology offered by IoT rivals like Ingenu and Sigfox . (See NB-IoT? Not at Those Prices, Say DT Customers and How IoT Forked the Mobile Roadmap.)

Beyond the LoRa head start, Comcast also believes it has an advantage in the IoT space because it can use existing right-of-way access and cable infrastructure to deploy new LoRa gateways quickly. In addition, executives argue that Comcast's existing network assets make it cheaper for IoT companies to deploy their own sensors because the density of the infrastructure means low-power sensors are all that's required. High-power sensors are more expensive and unnecessary if a device is close enough to an IoT gateway. (See Comcast Opens Up on Smart Cities & machineQ.)

For more broadband market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated gigabit/broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

Of course, machineQ isn't the only game in town. Senet , a company founded roughly four years ago, currently operates the largest LoRa network in North America and has already built a back office system that it's selling as a managed service to both network and application providers.

However, machineQ does have the weight of Comcast behind it. That includes not only the company's existing infrastructure, but also its technology knowhow and large customer base.

While machineQ is still working out the best ways to make money from its IoT platform, Khorram notes that his team is already doing far more for its customers than just providing connectivity. Companies of all sizes have approached machineQ for help on how to prototype new IoT applications, and where it's feasible, machineQ is diving into that development business, at least temporarily.

machineQ is also helping to match application providers with other partners where appropriate. Some of those partners are third-party organizations, but machineQ can also help develop ties between potential customers and other business divisions within Comcast.

"There's literally a hundred [scenarios] where we're matching up IoT applications and solution partners," says Khorram.

He notes that a leak detection startup, for instance, might want to connect to the machineQ network, but also make a deal to market its solution to MDUs via Comcast's Xfinity Communities business unit. In that case, machineQ can say, "hey yes come to our network, but hey, by the way, I can [also] help you accelerate your business by bringing you quicker to market and to scale."

Khorram stresses that it's still very early for machineQ in its evolution as a company, just as it's still early days for the IoT industry as a whole. As a result, machineQ, isn't setting revenue goals for itself yet. Instead, it's measuring success by the number of new partners it can enable in its own IoT ecosystem and by the satisfaction of its customers in new application trials.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," emphasizes Khorram.

That may be, but with 15 markets already announced, machineQ isn't holding back the pace either.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
IBM Leads $15M Funding Round for AI Programming Startup
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/12/2017
Nielsen Report Highlights Pay-TV Dilemma
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/13/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.