AT&T Tests Smart Lighting in Atlanta

SAN DIEGO -- AT&T teamed with Current, powered by GE and Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, to test intelligent lighting solutions in Atlanta.

The companies are using the AT&T Smart Cities framework as the foundation to add intelligent lighting solutions throughout the city.

"Utilities are critical to the success of building smarter cities across the region—and the country," said Mike Zeto, general manager and executive director, AT&T Smart Cities. "Our Smart Cities framework brings together utilities, economic development organizations, research institutions, tech companies, the developer community and, of course, the cities themselves. This helps drive real value to cities and their citizens."

"We are powering Georgia today while also building the future of energy through innovative research, technology and collaborative efforts with forward-looking companies and municipalities such as AT&T, GE, and the City of Atlanta," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Connected cities become smart cities only by focusing investments like reliable and adaptive grids that enhance our ability to offer the best service and products for our customers."

"AT&T, Georgia Power and The City of Atlanta share our vision of creating a new type of digital infrastructure for all people in cities," said John Gordon, Chief Digital Officer of Current, powered by GE. "Together we are looking forward to unleashing the creativity of the people of Atlanta to make it an even better place to live, work and play."

The City of Atlanta and Georgia Power will be piloting Current's new IoT sensor platform for cities and installing 1,000 wirelessly controlled LED lights. As part of the smart cities pilot, the companies will test these intelligent technologies to help the city make improvements in three key focus areas:

Mobility – reduce traffic congestion and decrease average commute times

Public safety – improve response time and reduce crime in defined areas

Environment – Reduce emissions and greenhouse gases

The companies will test the intelligent lighting solutions in 5 areas of Atlanta. This includes the North Avenue Corridor, where AT&T will test other smart cities solutions. Additional areas include the Buckhead Loop—a major business, retail and entertainment district, and around Atlanta’s new football stadium.

"Under the leadership of Mayor Kasim Reed, the City of Atlanta's Departments of Public Works and Atlanta Information Management are working to transform Atlanta into a Smart City," said William Johnson, Interim Commissioner, Department of Public Works. "Thanks to our collaboration with Georgia Power, AT&T and GE, the City is now able to utilize intelligent lighting solutions to improve services for our residents and visitors."

"We applaud the city of Atlanta on their thought leadership. This holistic smart cities strategy can improve the quality of life for citizens. They’re on their way to becoming one of the most connected cities in the country," Zeto said.

GE and Southern Company are members of the AT&T Smart Cities strategic alliance. For more information on our IoT solutions for Smart Cities, visit: www.att.com/iot.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)