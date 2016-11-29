& cplSiteName &

AT&T Launches Data Sharing Platform Indigo

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/4/2017
50%
50%

LAS VEGAS - Today AT&T introduces the concept of AT&T Network 3.0 Indigo. It’s the company's major push to create a trusted environment where organizations can share data and collaborate on analytics.

Imagine this simple example. A city has an electric utility, an internet company and a major heating/air conditioning repair company. They join a technician dispatch community to share their data – such as vehicle, traffic and appointment data. Through cooperative machine-learning and the broader data set, they get better and better at timing their dispatches. Their work becomes more efficient and customers are happier. And they are still able to keep their proprietary information safe.

Now imagine a data community that would be more complicated but is quite real and exciting: healthcare. Doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and researchers all want better, trusted ways to share data while maintaining patient privacy. This could speed the cure of cancer and other diseases. Patients could participate in medical trials far away from university hospitals.

At the AT&T Developer Summit in Las Vegas today, AT&T announced the Indigo concept. And the company invited the audience to think about how they’d like to contribute. Look for a technical summary paper soon, along with a mechanism to share ideas.

Much of the public may think of “the cloud” as a single space. But any business knows better. Data in the cloud is locked in silos intentionally, so it can’t be shared outside an organization or between clouds. This stymies the important global trend toward open innovation and open algorithms. Machine learning and artificial intelligence simply work better when they can train themselves on more data. In other words, everyone will do better if the very real hurdles to sharing can be overcome.

AT&T sees AT&T Network 3.0 Indigo as having three pillars:

  • A new platform to enable closed communities of data sharing and collaboration. This platform will have strong identity management, a policy engine (rules enforcer), rightful retention of data ownership, and two types of analytics – built-in and bring-your-own. Organizations will create communities and invite others to join.
  • Running on a virtualized network, such as the AT&T software-defined network. The AT&T SDN has API access, built-in secure access channels such as NetBond, and identity and access-management services. As other networks adopt our open-source ECOMP framework, community memberships can span across networks.
  • Necessary infrastructure services – compute, network and storage. Any virtual private cloud provider with API-accessible cloud orchestration could enable these services.

    It will all come down to earning trust. Trusted identification, network connection, cloud provider and network operator. At AT&T, we think new advances will help solve these issues – such as multi-factor authentication, blockchain for auditing, better encryption, and better machine-learning. Imagine a data-sharing community for smart cities initiatives. Or a cybersecurity community with machine-learning from all threats to its members, not just threats against one member. Such a community has the potential to vastly improve its protection.

    It’s a matter of putting together all the right tools. AT&T hopes you’ll start thinking about how you can help.

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
    1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
    LRTV Custom TV
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
    1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
    1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
    LRTV Interviews
    CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
    1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

    Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
    Between the CEOs
    CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Network Virtualization Simplified
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
    1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

    This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
    12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

    At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
    LRTV Custom TV
    Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
    12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
    LRTV Interviews
    The NFVi Stumbling Block
    12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
    LRTV Interviews
    DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
    12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

    Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
    LRTV Interviews
    NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
    12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
    Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
    Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
    Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
    Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Special Delivery Click Here
    You forgot your toy, human!
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.