R3 Communications Attracts Investors

BERLIN -- Creathor Venture, one of the leading European venture capital firms, together with VC Fonds Technologie Berlin, managed by IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft, joins Berlin high-tech start-up R3 Communications as a partner. The investment is part of a pre-series A financing round.

R3 Communications, founded in July 2015, develops ultra-reliable real-time communication systems that are predominantly used in industry 4.0 and internet-of-things applications. R3's proprietary technology called EchoRing(TM) circumvents the problems of common wireless communication systems (deficient transmission reliability, latency, and co-existence). It supersedes the expensive, inflexible and complex use of cables in a vast number of scenarios. First cooperation agreements with well-known industry corporations have already been reached.

"With factories becoming smart and flexible, tethered communication will quickly reach the boundaries of functionality. At the same time, existing wireless communication solutions are not ready to take over, as their reliability and latency performance does not suffice industry requirements. Therefore, the need for reliable wireless communication systems that cope with today's real-time challenges will constantly rise", explains Dr. Mathias Bohge, founder and managing director at R3 Communications. Today, Berlin electronics company Schleicher Electronic already bases its radio product development on EchoRing(TM) technology. Bohge's managing director colleague Florian Bonanati adds: "Moreover, we have secured promising cooperation projects with worldwide market leaders in the industrial automation sector as well as in the automotive and aviation industry. With Creathor and IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft on board we have now the possibility to speed things up while making our technology ready for the market."

