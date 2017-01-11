Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things

& cplSiteName &
SlideshowPhotos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
Craig Matsumoto
11/1/2017
50%
50%

GE's Minds + Machines event is about software, but one reason to come is the hardware. We're talking about the Internet of Things where the "things" aren't table-top gadgets and wristwatches. They're towering wind turbines and massive oil-rig drills.

I happen to think that's fun, and it's refreshing to dip into this industrial world once in a while.

But the conference, held by GE Digital last week in San Francisco, is really about developers. Predix is a platform for building cloud-based applications that use data from machines and sensors to make decisions about the things. Does an aging turbine need routine maintenance? Is that 1% performance drop a sign of deeper problems?

 

No Small Thing
GE's Predix applies to small things too -- teeny soil sensors in agriculture, for example. But it's more fun to take a photo of the big jet engine.
GE's Predix applies to small things too -- teeny soil sensors in agriculture, for example. But it's more fun to take a photo of the big jet engine.

So, the story here is a lot like what's happening in networking. Applications are moving to the cloud, and separately, the feedback loop of telemetry and analytics is creating new possibilities for automation.

Click the photo above for a slideshow from Minds + Machines, featuring an appathon, a smattering of smart city work, and an honest-to-goodness payphone (not a GE Digital product).

Related posts:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives