& cplSiteName &

Industrial IoT Leaders Invest $30M in FogHorn’s Series B Funding

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/5/2017
50%
50%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- FogHorn Systems today announced it has received a Series B round of funding totaling $30 million to support its disruptive innovation in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) edge computing market segment. Intel Capital and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures led the round, with new investor Honeywell Ventures and all previous investors participating, including Series A investors March Capital Partners, GE, Dell Technologies Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Darling Ventures and seed investor The Hive. This new round brings FogHorn’s total funding to $47.5 million and will be used to significantly expand the company’s engineering resources and global go-to-market presence.

“This major round of funding by many of the world’s largest and most innovative technology and industrial companies will enable FogHorn to continue its drive for industry-first innovation in the IIoT market segment,” said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn. “We have seen unprecedented interest from customers and partners in a huge variety of industries for advanced condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, asset performance management and process optimization solutions.”

FogHorn recently extended its technology leadership position in the IIoT market segment by introducing Lightning ML, the world's first edge machine learning solution. Built on top of FogHorn's pioneering CEP (complex event processing)-driven edge analytics software launched in 2016, Lightning ML breaks new ground by giving industrial customers the ability to train and execute machine learning algorithms and other advanced data science models on streaming sensor data right at the source of the data. This facilitates the creation and iterative enhancement of “digital twins” and other sophisticated machine learning and AI models without the need to send all the sensor data to a cloud or data center for processing.

“Both the promise and challenge of IIoT lie in the ability to convert sensor data to actionable insights that improve customers’ operating efficiency and generate new sources of business value,” said Jonathan Ballon, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s IoT Group. “As we’ve watched FogHorn’s progress with both leading IIoT solutions providers and major industrial end customers, we believe their edge analytics and machine learning technology will be a critical factor in enabling those operating efficiencies and delivering that business value.”

“For the oil and gas industry, harnessing IIoT insights will produce significant operating savings and spur major process improvements,” said Cory Steffek, Managing Director North America of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV). “We believe innovators like FogHorn will lead the way in redefining IIoT edge computing to deliver real-time analytics and machine learning value across our entire business -- upstream, midstream and downstream.”

With more than 20 billion IoT-connected devices expected by 2020, according to Gartner’s latest projections, FogHorn investor GE estimates that the industrial internet market segment will grow to $225 billion in that timeframe. Unleashing digital industrial transformation requires solving a fundamental computing challenge. That challenge: How to generate actionable insights from all the real-time streaming data constantly being emitted by the profusion of physical, video/audio and other edge sensors deployed in any industrial environment -- whether in manufacturing, energy, resources, transportation, smart cities or smart buildings -- without the transport and hosting costs, cybersecurity risk and operational latency associated with sending all that operations technology data across a network to a public/private cloud or remote data center.

“FogHorn’s unique edge analytics and machine learning capabilities are a great complement to our existing technologies,” said Murray Grainger, managing director and Head of Honeywell Ventures. “Combining advanced software solutions with great physical products to provide increased value for our customers is central to Honeywell’s transformation into a leading software-industrial company. We are excited that FogHorn represents Honeywell Ventures’ inaugural investment and we are committed to helping FogHorn scale faster through access to Honeywell's customers, channels, and global presence.”

FogHorn Systems

Intel Capital

Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io CTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Is NFV Stuck in the Terrible Twos?
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 10/2/2017
How Data Science Can Boost Network Operations
Kiran Inampudi, Global Solutions Management Lead – GSP Services, Cisco, 9/29/2017
Security Fun: NFV & Supply-Side Attacks
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 9/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed