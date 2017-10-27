& cplSiteName &

GE Digital Will Seek Carrier Partnerships for Predix

Craig Matsumoto
10/27/2017
50%
50%

SAN FRANCISCO -- GE Minds + Machines -- In addition to enlisting cloud providers for help with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), GE Digital plans to forge partnerships with carriers.

It's not a concrete, official effort yet, but customers working with GE Digital's Predix IoT platform are telling the company to talk with carriers to provide connectivity to remote locations.

"We had a meeting with our customer advisory board," Gytis Barzdukas, executive director of Predix product management, tells Light Reading. "They said, 'We want you to work more closely with the telcos. If you're really, truly industrial, you need to help us solve the remote-location problem and think of a more holistic route to market.'"

GE's Gytis Barzdukas.
GE's Gytis Barzdukas.

It makes sense. Predix, a platform for building cloud-based applications that work from IoT data, caters to some customers for whom the cloud isn't exactly a Wi-Fi hop away. Think agriculture, or oil drilling.

What they want is "an integrated stack that's not just about the software, it's also about the connectivity," Barzdukas says. "If I think about the things I need my team to focus on in 2018, that's one of them."

GE has already been talking with China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: CHA), although that's a separate case. To extend Predix's reach into China, GE needs a partner to provide access to what GE calls "country clouds," which in China's case could mean public clouds from the likes of Baidu Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) or Tencent Inc.

The plan is for Predix to "cover the world as much as we can, with public clouds," Barzdukas says.

To that end, GE needs to branch out to other public clouds. So far, the platform and its applications have run on Amazon Web Services Inc. Yesterday, GE announced availability of Predix on Microsoft Azure in preview form, with full availability due in early 2018. (See GE Snaps Together Industrial IoT Pieces, Adds Azure and GE's Predix Platform Finds New Home on Microsoft Azure.)

That lets GE reduce dependency on one partner. But there's a practical angle, too: Many of GE's customers already have their data in Azure, and they're not about to move or replace it, Barzdukas says.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
AT&T Q3: Taxes, FirstNet & '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/24/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives