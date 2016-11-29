ZTE Joins the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has become a member of 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) enabling ZTE to team up with industrial partners to further promote the smart Internet of Vehicles.

The 5GAA is a cross-industry association formed in September 2016 by players in the telecommunications and automotive sectors. The association will develop, test and promote communications solutions, support standardization and accelerate commercial availability and global market penetration. The goal is to address society's connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as connected automated driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart cities and intelligent transportation. The members comprise a complete ecosystem for the smart Internet of Vehicles, including automotive manufacturers, telecom operators, telecom infrastructure providers, chips suppliers and automotive parts suppliers.

As a leading global communications solution provider, ZTE is committed to building a set of secure, open and shared terminal-pipe-cloud platform and environment for the smart Internet of Vehicles. ZTE offers secure, efficient and ubiquitous wireless connections and an operating system platform as well as devices-in-vehicle, such as 4G multi-mode modules T-BOX, on-board diagnostics (OBD) and Wi-Fi-in-car modules etc. to address security, control and information needs. ZTE also has extensive expertise in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) field, with a variety of solutions covering traffic control, transportation management, emergency telecommunications cluster (ETC) and information service. Furthermore, the Internet of Vehicles is a sub-ecosystem of the Global IoT Alliance, which was founded by ZTE and has tremendous number of industrial players.

