Telia Preps Third Market Launch for Connected Car Service

Ray Le Maistre
9/5/2017
Having already launched its connected car service in Sweden and Denmark, Telia is preparing to add a third market to its automotive IoT services portfolio.

The operator launched its Telia Sense service in Sweden late last year and then in Denmark in late June and is now looking to add a third market as it aims to gain scale and position itself as a leading player in the connected car services market.

Key to its strategy has been the development of multiple partnerships and an operational structure that enables the Telia Sense team to change direction and navigate new business routes at a speed not normally associated with lumbering telcos, says Jens-Peter Meesenburg, head of industry verticals for Telia's Global IoT division.

But with its connected car business less than a year old, Telia Company is keeping commercial, customer and market expansion details secret -- at least for now. "That is information our competitors would love to know," Meesenburg tells Light Reading during an update on Telia Sense's progress.

What's clear is that another market launch is in the works and that Telia Sense will be looking to leverage its existing partnership with Springworks, a cloud-based machine-to-machine services platform specialist in which Telia holds a 30% stake, to enable that launch.

So where might Telia Sense appear next? Telia has already launched the Sense service in two of its key markets, so if that trend continued then Finland would seem a likely option, though with Telenor having abandoned its plans to launch a similar service, Telia could rub salt in the wounds of its Nordic rival and launch a service in Norway.

Other markets where Telia already has operations include Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Russia.

Find out more about Telia Sense and its development during the past year by reading our prime Reading report, How the Connected Car Experience Is Transforming Telia.

— Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, International Group Editor, Light Reading

