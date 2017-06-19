Marvell Debuts Industry's First Secure Automotive Gigabit Ethernet Switch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced the industry’s first secure automotive gigabit Ethernet switch, enabling a new level of safe data transmission in next-generation connected vehicles. There are hundreds of computing applications in the car that require a robust, secure in-vehicle-network, making Ethernet the technology of choice for auto manufacturers. Advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), as well as autonomous vehicles, will rely on digital information streamed internally within the vehicle and externally from the vehicle to other vehicles. The new automotive Ethernet switch, the latest addition to Marvell’s automotive portfolio of wired and wireless network solutions, is designed to prevent malicious attacks or compromises to the data streamed in-and-out of the vehicle. These industry-leading security features are paramount to ensure the safety of the vehicle and its occupants.

Chris Koopmans, executive vice president, Networking and Connectivity Group, at Marvell said: “The automotive industry is going through one of the most dramatic transformations in its history, driven by disruptive trends such as assisted and autonomous driving, electrification, and the connected car. With our portfolio of wired and wireless automotive connectivity solutions, Marvell is paving the way for secure, high-bandwidth data transmission in the car of the future.”

“As connected cars become more autonomous and the demand for greater data volume and mobility continues to rise, vehicles are also becoming increasingly vulnerable to security breaches and new types of cyberattacks. Marvell’s new generation of secure automotive gigabit Ethernet switches constitute a secure hardware foundation for connected cars that will help safeguard the intelligent infrastructures with advanced security features against next level cybercrimes,” said Ian Riches at Strategy Analytics.

