LTE-V2X City-Wide Trial Project Launch Seminar Held in Wuxi

The project launch seminar of the LTE network based Vehicle to Everything (LTE-V2X) city-wide trial (Wuxi IoV Phase II) was held in Wuxi, a city famous for IoT.

To embark on this new path to technological and industrial transformation, to implement Made in China 2025, and to implement the national big data strategy for accelerated construction of a digital China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued Three-Year Action Plan for Bolstering the Development of the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Industry (2018-2020) near the end of 2017. The plan clearly states that intelligent and connected cars will be one of the major breakthroughs.

Under the care and guidance of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), MIIT, and Jiangsu Province, the Traffic Management Research Institute of the MPS, China Mobile, Huawei, and the Wuxi traffic police division took the lead to initiate the project. Partners, such as Audi (China) and China FAW Group Corporation jointly performed technical tests on the world's first city-wide LTE-V2X IoV solution.

The scope of the Wuxi IoV Phase II project will be extended to major urban areas, including city government locations, and some of the major highways in Wuxi. The project will converge and allow for interaction between key road traffic infrastructure in Wuxi urban areas, the smart traffic management system, and next-generation IoV information represented by the LTE-V2X technology. This project, an open industry platform for joint application innovation and practice, commercial implementation and business model incubation, and standard formulation and promotion, will be open to the vehicle and Internet enterprises that focus on the development and promotion of IoV applications, assistant driving tests, application demonstrations, and research into unmanned driving. Related original and after-market products and software applications can also use this platform. Wuxi IoV Phase II takes full advantage of the R&D and innovation of local enterprises. Wuxi is working with these local enterprises to build the LTE-V2X pilot project, to accelerate IoV development and build a model for smart traffic management around the world, and for next-generation IoV business applications.

After LTE-V2X is deployed, users can enjoy safe, smooth driving experience. The travel of the citizens of Wuxi is made more efficient. Time spent waiting at red lights or stuck in traffic jams is greatly reduced. If there is an emergency, preventive measures can be taken. Traffic management organizations will collect more comprehensive traffic data, which will allow them to make driving more efficient and more secure.

The achievements of the project will be demonstrated in the Wuxi World Internet of Things Expo held in 2018. This seminar, one of the key milestones of the multi-party joint project, was held in Wuxi.

