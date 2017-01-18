Huawei & Vodafone Showcase Autonomous Driving Supported by Cloud Native-Based Core Network

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Vodafone and Huawei jointly showcased autonomous driving demo supported by the Cloud Native-based core network. This demo was designed at the Core Network Innovation Centre, a collaborative laboratory set up by Vodafone and Huawei in Milan. The demo draws on several key technologies on the core network, such as Cloud Native, MEC, and network slicing, and proves the feasibility to massively deploy services alike with requirement of ultra-low latency.

Autonomous driving is highly demanding in terms of network latency and agility. During the exhibition, two vehicles were separately connected with two network slicings, one with ultra-low latency and the other with general MBB. Ultra-low latency network slicing is rapidly configured using container technology based on the service governance frameworks of the Cloud Native-based Huawei cloud core network solutions. The slicing uses C/U separation architecture and converged control plane. The user plane is deployed at the edge of the network, in meanwhile providing ultra-low latency schedule. This will help to significantly reduce E2E network latency, ensuring that autonomous driving requirements on networks can be met.

The Cloud Native-based core network offers an elastic, agile, and robust telecommunication network architecture. This architecture dramatically improves network resource utilization and operation efficiency, and shortens TTM of new services. Huawei cloud core network has complied with Cloud Native architecture requirements for design products and solutions since its inception. As of January 2017, Cloud core VNFs have got more than 170 POs.

Huawei has joined forces with leading carriers like Vodafone in the development of Cloud Native technology. Huawei will continue to provide a more open, creative, and sound industry ecosystem and deliver more innovative services and commercial value for carriers.

Mobile World Congress 2017 is being held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2 this year. Huawei is showcasing its products and solutions at booth 1J50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3130 in Hall 3, and the Innovation City zone in Hall 4. For more information, please visit http://www.huawei.com/en/events/mwc/2017/.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.