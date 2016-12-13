Eurobites: Telenor Tinkers With Connected Car

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: mixed picture for Telekom Austria; Saudi Telecom buys rival's towers; WhatsApp sued over data privacy; Virgin Mobile arrives in UAE.
Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) is staking out its territory in the connected car market, announcing the pilot of a new IoT app helping drivers to keep tabs on their cars and establishing a Nordic Car Connect Forum with a number of partners involved in related areas such as insurance and parking. The new app, Telenor Connect, will be tested initially in Norway, Sweden and Denmark before -- presumably only if all goes well -- being rolled out across the Nordic countries and in other markets that form part of Telenor's global empire.
Group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) at Telekom Austria Group declined 1.1% on a reported basis, to €1.354 billion (US$1.456 billion), on revenues that were up 2.1% to €4.211 billion ($4.531 billion). Croatia and Belarus proved happy hunting-grounds for the operator, though elsewhere fierce competition is making life more difficult, with its domestic market being driven by mobile no-frills offers and affected by the phased abolition of retail roaming fees.
Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) is to buy an unspecified number of mobile towers from rival operator Atheeb Telecommunication for 230 million riyals ($61 million), Reuters reports. According to the report, Zain Saudi is also expecting to offload its towers later this year.
WhatsApp, the Facebook -owned company that runs an eponymous messaging service, is being sued by a German consumer group over what is alleged are illegal data transfers to its parent, Bloomberg reports. The group in question, VZBV, says that it is challenging the change in privacy terms that WhatsApp made last August, a change that the messaging service believes allowed it to transfer some user data to Facebook's servers. (See Eurobites: EC Doubles Down on Data Privacy.)
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched its second mobile brand, Virgin Mobile, which it hopes will strengthen its position in the UAE market. Its existing brand, du, was launched nearly ten years ago.
UK altnet CityFibre has issued an interim trading update that says it expects financial results for the year to December 31, 2016 to be in line with expectations, with revenue in excess of £15 million ($18.7 million) and adjusted EBITDA of approximately £2.5 million ($3.12 million). The company, which is one of a number fighting their corner against the fiber infrastructure dominance of BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), says it added 5,063 connections during 2016, 58% of which were "organic" new sales. CityFibre will report full-year financial results on Tuesday, April 25. (See Eurobites: CityFibre Forges Ahead and CityFibre's Gigabit Vision.)
Today sees EU lawmakers and member states sitting down to hold a third round of talks on where to set the caps on wholesale roaming charges, which Reuters describes as the "last piece of the puzzle" needed to finally see the abolition of retail roaming charges within the EU scheduled for June. What the EU needs is some random executive orders to get things moving... (See EU Agrees to Ban Roaming Charges, Enforce Net Neutrality.)
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.