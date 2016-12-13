Eurobites: Orange Ties Up Telematics With Viasat

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Facebook to build data center in Denmark; Telenor predicts social media fatigue; Sky Deutschland signs back-up deal.
Orange Business Services has signed a three-year deal with Viasat, the Italian telematics specialist, for a global IoT roaming service that will cover up to 350,000 SIM cards. Orange connectivity will allow Viasat to provide coverage across several markets, including insurance, fleet management, security and telematics. The service being offered forms part of Datavenue, Orange's wider analytics offering.
Facebook is planning to build its third non-US data center in Odense, Denmark, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, in Germany, the social media giant is attempting to convince the powers-that-be that it is doing all it can to tackle the problems of "hate speech" and "fake news." As Bloomberg reports, Facebook's chief lobbyist in Germany, Eva-Maria Kirschsieper, told a roomful of lawmakers that the company is taking the issue "very seriously" but that there were "no easy and radical solutions."
Facebook might not be too cheered by the latest Tech Trends report published by Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN). Among other predictions, the operator's resident seers reckon that 2017 could be the year of "social media fatigue." Things tipped for greatness, however, include include AI, chatbots and 5G.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is to sell its Mini-Link microwave equipment in Switzerland through ICT firm Axians. The gear will be targeted at the emergency services, utilities and governmental sectors.
Sky Deutschland Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG has signed a multi-year contract extension with global media service provider MX1 for back-up services. In the case of any technical issues with Sky Deutschland's main signal, the broadcaster's programming should in theory be quickly restored from the MX1 Broadcasting Centre in Unterföhring, Germany.
Dutch incumbent KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN) is to reappoint Joost Farwerck as chief operations officer for a second four-year term. Farwerck joined the company in 1994.
When fashion and tech collide, strange things can happen. So it proved with Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)'s latest Fashion Fusion competition, which challenged designers and techie types to come up with innovative and wearable takes on ways to combine the two disciplines. First prize was won by something called Trainwear, which is optimistically described as a "virtual personal trainer integrated in smart fitness clothing." But our favorite -- the augmented reality (AR) app Mimeme -- came second. Food for thought, certainly, but the operatives at Eurobites Towers will be sticking with their standard-issue orange jumpsuits for the time being.
The augmented reality app Mimeme: No, we don't understand it either.
