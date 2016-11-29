Eurobites: Orange & Ericsson Hitch Lift With PSA for 5G Connected Car Research

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Intel confirms HERE stake; Vodafone and Huawai achieve 1.35 Gbit/s in Romania over LTE; Ericsson does VR at CES; heads-up on smart hairbrushes.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) have joined forces with the France-based PSA automotive group to test 5G-based connected car technology. Initial testing will use LTE, which will evolve to LTE-V and 5G technology in due course. First defined applications include a system for notifying drivers of the approach of an emergency vehicle, presumably before the flashing lights hove into view. The PSA Group comprises the three automotive brands Peugeot, Citroën and DS. (See Ericsson, Orange, PSA Team on 5G Connected Cars.)
In Romania, Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. claim to have broken through the 1.35Gbit/s barrier over an LTE-based connection. The trial used a combination of MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM technologies. Vodafone hopes the breakthrough will help support its launch of a "Supernet 4G+" service, which the operator says will offer its customers a better mobile experience of HD video.
In other Huawei-related news, the Chinese giant has launched its Honor 6X budget smartphone in Europe, Ars Technica reports. The phone, which was launched in China in late 2016 and generated a fair bit of industry buzz, will retail for £225 (US$276) in the UK.
CES, the Vegas-based consumer electronics bunfight, officially kicks off tomorrow, and among those touting their wares will be Ericsson and Tactai, who are teaming up to demonstrate their new virtual reality interface. Among other things, the interface allows viewers to pause content playback, using hand gestures to touch, grab and interact with elements of the video within the virtual environment. (See Ericsson, Tactai Team on VR at CES 2017.)
Also manning a stand at CES will be Nokia subsidiary Withings, which has won a CES award for the (and no sniggering at the back, please) world's first "smart hairbrush." Apparently, the hairbrush, which has been developed with cosmetics giant L'Oréal, provides "beauty consumers with a data-driven way to better care for their hair," informing them if they've got split ends or whatever and recommending coping strategies.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
At Ultra-broadband Forum, Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, discussed how important it is for countries, companies and everybody to be working together to help to build the broadband and digital economies (UBBF2016).
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.